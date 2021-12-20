Mesa police: Man suspected of fatally shooting 19-year-old son

Police arrested a man in connection with his teenage son's death after he admitted to shooting him on a 911 call on Sunday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Officers arrested Jeffrey Williams, 61. He faces a possible first-degree murder charge.

Police received a 911 call of an apartment shooting at about 12:30 p.m. near South Miramar Street and East Jerome Avenue.

Williams told police that he had shot his 19-year-old son Adam Williams, who was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the police department.

At the scene, Jeffrey Williams surrendered to police. A witness's statement confirmed what Jeffrey Williams had told the officers.

No further details were available.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jeffrey Williams suspected of fatally shooting 19-year-old son Adam