Mesa police say man's death in apartment is 'suspicious,' unclear if a homicide

A man was found dead inside his apartment Sunday morning when Mesa police were called in to perform a welfare check. The scene was described by authorities as “suspicious.”

The apartment manager at Desert Villa Inn & Apartment, located at Main Street and Power Road, reportedly called police when they saw 29-year-old Kenneth Gordon on the couch and couldn’t tell if he was breathing or not, Detective Brandi Myers told The Arizona Republic.

“The scene presented itself in a way that was suspicious to officers on scene, where they didn’t know whether this was a homicide or a suicide,” Myers said. Detectives were called to further investigate the area.

“The victim, or the deceased person, did not have any gunshot wounds. Gun violence is ruled out,” Myers said.

Medical examiners were working to determine Gordon's cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man found dead in Mesa apartment, police call scene 'suspicious'