Mesa police officer shoots, kills man seen firing gun on surveillance footage

Mesa Police Department

A Mesa Police Department officer shot and killed a man seen on surveillance footage firing a gun near Alma School Road and Main Street early Thursday morning in Mesa, officials said.

An officer was monitoring a light rail surveillance camera of the area from police headquarters and saw a man pull out a handgun, Mesa police spokesperson Det. Richard Encinas said.

The officer saw the man walk westbound on Main Street and raise a weapon, firing "several rounds" toward a McDonald's in the area, Encinas said. It wasn't immediately clear what, or who, he was shooting at, Encinas said.

That officer notified patrol units and another officer responded to the scene within a few minutes, Encinas said.

The man then started walking eastbound in front of a nearby Circle K, at which point the lone officer contacted him and the shooting occurred, Encinas said, adding that it wasn't clear if the man pointed the gun at the officer first.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 5 a.m., Encinas said. Neither he nor the officer, who was uninjured, had been identified as of Thursday morning.

Light rail service in the area, along with the intersection where the shooting occurred, was closed on Thursday morning as the investigation continued.

The light rail surveillance camera is part of the initial rollout of the department's Real Time Crime Center, which Encinas said targets areas of "high visibility where crime rates are spiking." He said he expects the program to be fully implemented by the end of the year.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

An investigation is ongoing.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police officer shoots, kills man seen firing gun on camera