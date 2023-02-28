Mesa police searching for murder suspect in Feb. 7 shooting

Mesa police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a murder suspect, identified as 27-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Hansen, in connection to a Feb. 7 killing.

Just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, officers responded to a house near South Palo Verde Street and East Southern Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Keith Emmons, 32, dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds, Mesa police spokesperson Det. Brandi George said in a statement.

Now, officers are trying to locate Hansen in relation to the Emmons murder. Police did not say what led them to Hansen.

According to the statement, Hansen is 5'3, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. She also has a tattoo above her right eyebrow which reads "Stay True."

Those with any information on the whereabouts of Kathryn “Katie” Hansen are advised to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police searching for murder suspect asking for public's help