Police are turning to the public for help to solve the murder of a man at a Goodwill in Mesa on Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mesa officers were called to the Goodwill at 1900 E. University Drive to reports of a man down in the parking lot, according to the statement.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Gliege, was not breathing and had injuries to his body that appeared to be the result of foul play, police said.

Gliege was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say they have exhausted their leads after combing through security cameras in the area as well as speaking to several people, all of which failed to identify witnesses or show what happened.

"The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for help. Please look at the photograph of Johnathan. If you saw him in the area of (Gilbert Road) and (University Drive) in the early evening hours of January 17, 2023, you may have information that could help solve this case," Mesa police said in the statement.

Those with information can contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

No other information had been released as the investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police seek information in possible foul play death