Mesa police seek man for questioning in connection with fatal Circle K shooting

Adam Gomez, 20, is sought by Mesa police in connection to a shooting at a convenience store on April 27. He was described as a 5'2'' Hispanic male with brown hair and an Arizona Diamondback logo tattoo on his throat, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Adam Gomez, 20, is being sought for questioning by the Mesa Police Department in connection to a shooting at a Circle K early Wednesday morning.

Gomez is considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.

Mesa police received reports of a possible shooting at a Circle K near Gilbert and McKellips roads around 3:30 a.m. April 27, department spokesperson Sgt. Chuck Trapani said.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found a dead man inside the truck in front of the gas pumps. Gomez was seen fleeing the area, Trapani said. The identity of the man who was shot was not released.

Gomez is described as a 5'2" Hispanic man with short brown hair, according to police. He has an Arizona Diamondbacks tattoo on his throat. Gomez weighs about 140 pounds, Trapani said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encourage to contact the Mesa Police Department at (480)-644-2211 or Silent Witness at (480) 948-6377 or (480) 837-8446.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police looking for man in connection with fatal Circle K shooting