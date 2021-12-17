Mesa police seek witnesses after Tempe motorcycle officer struck by a rock on Loop 202

Mesa police are looking for witnesses who may seen a Tempe motorcycle officer hit by a rock Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and the McKellips Road overpass.

The Mesa Police Department is asking the public's help in finding witnesses after a Tempe officer who was returning home on his marked motorcycle was struck by a rock Thursday evening.

Police say the officer, who is not identified, was driving southbound on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway around 7:20 p.m. and was approaching the McKellips Road overpass in Mesa when he was struck in the helmet and shoulder by an object that later turned out to be a rock.

Police say the incident nearly caused the officer to crash, but he was able to safely pull over and radio for help. The six-year-veteran was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries before being released. He's now recovering at home, police say.

Law enforcement is asking for anyone who may have seen what happened to call 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

"Situations such as these are extremely dangerous," the department said. "Throwing objects at any moving vehicle can result in serious injury or death. Help us keep our community safe by reaching out with any information you may have."

