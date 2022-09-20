Mesa police shoot, injure man after receiving domestic violence call

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

Mesa police shot a man Monday evening after a domestic violence call turned into a "high-risk traffic stop."

According to Mesa police spokesperson Sgt. Brandi George, officers were called to the area of Country Club Drive and Broadway Road after receiving a domestic violence call involving a man and a woman.

The woman on the phone told Mesa police that she had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend and that a gun had been used, George said.

While officers were on the scene, the 43-year-old man drove past in his vehicle prompting officers to tail him toward Alma School Road and Main Street. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated by police and the man leaned out of his car holding what appeared to be a handgun, Sgt. George said in a statement.

Police then opened fire, striking the man, George said.

Sgt. George said the man was treated at the scene, taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Further investigation by Mesa police found that the man pointed a loaded .45 Sig Sauer handgun at police and ditched it on the side of the road, police said. Officers executed a search warrant on the man's vehicle and found three additional handguns, George said.

Police said the man's identity would not be released until he was discharged from the hospital and booked on aggravated assault in domestic violence and aggravated assault on law enforcement charges, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police shoot man in connection to domestic violence call