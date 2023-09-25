Mesa police shoot, kill man after shootout at a residence

Mesa police shot and killed a man following a reported burglary in Mesa on Sunday evening.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a residential burglary at Hobson and Broadway Road, near Mesa Drive. Police said a woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend Joel Castaneda, 42, broke into her house.

She told police that Castaneda left her house and possibly went to a friend's house less than a mile south at Eighth Avenue and Hobson. Police said officers went to that house and contacted the residents, who told them that they knew Castaneda but were not sure if he was inside.

The homeowner of the house led officers to a room where Castaneda sometimes stays. Police said when they got there, Castaneda immediately displayed a handgun and began shooting at officers.

One officer shot back and struck Castaneda, according to police.

Police said officers then exited the home and called Mesa SWAT to assist in what was then considered a barricade.

SWAT officers went in and determined that Castaneda was dead.

No officers or citizens were injured in this incident.

Police said the investigation was still in the early stages as officers and witnesses were being interviewed.

Additional details regarding the incident were not released as of Monday morning.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police shoot, kill Joel Castaneda after shootout