Mesa police shoot, kill man after he barricaded himself in apartment

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed by Mesa police Thursday night after barricading himself in his apartment, police said.

According to a statement, at about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road for reports of shots fired.

Police said that a 911 caller stated a woman had come to her residence after a domestic violence incident occurred with a man, later identified as 28-year-old Shawn Gagne. The caller additionally stated that she heard a gunshot come from Gagne's apartment.

When officers tried to speak with Gagne, he opened his front door with a gun in his hand before shutting the door and creating a "barricade situation."

SWAT officers were called to take over the scene.

At about 10:45 p.m., police said officers were involved in a shooting with Gagne that ultimately killed him. Officials did not specify what happened to cause the shooting, only stating that "sometime during the negotiations, an officer involved shooting occurred, leaving an adult man deceased. Multiple officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect," according to the statement.

No one was injured in the incident, and an investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police fatally shoot Shawn Gagne in barricade standoff