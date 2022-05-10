Mesa police said officers responded to a call on Monday night about a man threatening to kill people at a business when the police shooting took place.

Mesa police shot a man after responding to a call about someone threatening to kill people at a business on Monday night near U.S. 60 and Gilbert Road.

Richard Encinas, spokesperson with Mesa police, said officers responded and found a man who they thought may be involved based on a description from the 911 caller.

When they were contacting him, "some sort of altercation occurred" and police shot him, Encinas said. Details on what led to the shooting haven't been released.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown.

An update on the shooting is expected Tuesday morning, according to Encinas.

This was the second police shooting on Monday in the Valley as Phoenix police officers shot a man multiple times after a confrontation with him. He is in critical but stable condition, according to Phoenix police.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police shoot man during incident near U.S. 60 and Gilbert Road