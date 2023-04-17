Mesa road rage incident led to fatal motorcyclist shooting, police say; teen held

A teenager has been arrested in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 42-year-old motorcyclist in Mesa over the weekend in what's been described as a road rage incident.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., the Mesa Police Department responded to a shooting at Sossaman Road and Main Street where 42-year-old Arron Hendricks was found lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Anton Sereghy was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder, Mesa police announced Monday.

According to witnesses, Hendricks was riding east on Main Street with a group of motorcyclists when they all became involved in an incident with a red Nissan. When both vehicles stopped for the red light at Sossaman and Main, an argument occurred.

Both the driver of the Nissan and Sereghy admitted to being involved in a road rage fight with several motorcyclists, according to police. Sereghy told detectives he was scared about being assaulted by the motorcyclists and shot Hendricks because he “lost it” when the motorcyclists were yelling and cussing at him and because Hendricks “spit at him," Mesa police said.

Hendricks was a few feet away from the red Nissan and one shot was fired from the vehicle, striking Hendricks in the neck, police said.

After the shooting, the red Nissan fled eastbound on Main Street. Witnesses provided police with a description of the driver and the suspect who was sitting in the passenger seat. Officers were also provided video from a witness' dashcam mounted on his front dashboard which helped identify the red Nissan. Detectives then found both the Nissan's driver and Sereghy.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Anton Sereghy held in fatal shooting of motorcyclist in Mesa