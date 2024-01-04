Mesa says its fully electric fire truck is the first of its kind. Here's what to know

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department is ringing in the new year with a full-sized American style fully electric fire truck, the first of its kind in the nation, city leaders say.

The department says will help with firefighter safety, modernize the industry and advance the city’s climate action plans.

E-One, a subsidy of the Rev Group, manufactures a wide range of public safety vehicles. The Vector truck model, built in Ocala, Florida, cost the city $1.4 million, which it paid partly with 2018 voter-approved general obligation bonds.

A diesel truck typically costs just over $1 million. Staff said it will take months to put the truck to the test to see how it performs during high-level calls, such as mulch or house fires.

As the city uses the truck, it will monitor how it performs to see if purchasing more electric fire trucks in the future is reasonable.

The truck already hit the streets when firefighters, based out of Fire Station 221 in the Eastmark community, responded to small-scale calls such as dumpster fires.

The differences between the two firetrucks won’t be notable for firefighters but also for the public that could bring a new experience for residents, staff said.

New technology for a new age

Mesa Fire is the guinea pig for this new technology in the industry. Department Chief Mary Cameli told the Arizona Republic that staff will closely monitor and log all the performance and maintenance of the truck.

It could share that data with the manufacturer and other fire associations across the country to help the industry form benchmarks for electric fire trucks.

Among the changes to the truck include better acceleration and a narrow body that will allow fire crews to navigate tighter roads. The noise emitted from the truck is also a key difference.

Mesa Fire Chief Mary Cameli in her office.

Instead of hearing the loud rumbling of a diesel firetruck, the E-One Vector has a low hum. It even has an artificial engine sound to help drivers and pedestrians recognize the truck, however that still doesn’t come close to the volume a diesel fire vehicle makes.

The lack of a noisy truck could lead to better communication between firefighters and a calmer environment for 911 calls, Cameli anticipates.

The quiet truck could also minimize disruptions for residents in neighborhoods or apartment complexes.

Although the truck is expected to have the same lifespan as a diesel truck, the department will review how the cost outweighs the potential health benefits of an electric truck.

One of Mesa's fire engineers operating the city's first electric fire truck.

Firefighter health

The electric truck will lower the exposure of omissions for firefighters, Cameli said. “Although it sounds like something small since they go on several calls a day, the exposure happens a lot,” she said.

The cut to the exposure of those toxins is just one health benefit the new truck could bring to fire staff.

Councilmember Mark Freeman, who had a more than three-decade-long career with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, said one of the top health issues firefighters deal with is hearing loss. He said he's excited to see how the technology advances could help minimize hearing impairments.

Advancing city climate goals

In 2021, the city council adopted a climate action plan with ambitious goals like reducing its carbon footprint. Mesa aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and strives to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from city operations by 50% by 2030.

Purchasing the electric truck is one part of that goal larger goal Mayor John Giles told the Republic. He said he’s also proud of the city being an early adopter of the “superior technology.”

He said he’s anxious to learn the lessons that come with operating an electric fire truck.

“Before we buy again, we need to become comfortable with the technology and learn as much as we can from this truck. And take one step at a time,” Giles said.

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Mesa rolled out the first fully electric fire truck in the U.S.