Mesa school board may ramp up public involvement

Jan. 31—The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is eyeing changes to meeting protocols following a report by the National Civic League's Center for Democracy Innovation.

The school district voted to participate in a pilot "Better Public Meetings" initiative with the league that would look at the current state of school board meetings, create a "scorecard" and issue recommendations.

MPS was one of three public boards participating. The other boards were the Boulder, Colorado City Council and the Fayetteville, N.C. Community-Police Advisory Board.

MPS became involved with the pilot through board President Marcie Hutchinson's participation last year in Mesa's All-American City application, a program of the National Civic League.

The aim of the Better Public Meetings program is to encourage civil, productive dialogue and increase public satisfaction with meetings.

In the Democracy Innovation team's report, 51% of respondents described board meetings as "good," but there were weaknesses identified.

The report found that Hispanic participation was lacking, despite Hispanic students representing a significant portion of the school district's population.

Of the respondents, 55% said different groups "don't mix" at meetings and that there's "lots of tension."

And 41% said they wanted clarity on how public input influences decisions.

Many regular attendees of the MPS school board meetings were skeptical of the initiative as the Civic League conducted its "scan" of the board in recent months.

The scan included interviews with stakeholders and public surveys following three board meetings.

Some regular attendees had been dismissive of the initiative in public comments prior to last week.

But when Hutchinson unveiled a set of five proposed meeting changes based on recommendations from Democracy Innovation's report, the measures received a warm response.

Proposals

Hutchinson worked with district superintendents and other stakeholders to craft the specific meeting reforms, saying they "Mesa-fied" the feedback from the Civic League.

Hutchinson said the aim was to make meetings "more informative, collaborative and inclusive."

In one proposed change, the board would allow public comments on discussion items — topics the board is discussing but not voting on.

Currently, public comments are reserved for action items the board will vote on and a monthly call to the public.

The call to the public has limited value for fostering "deliberative dialogue" because due to open meeting laws, the board can't respond to the comments.

But public comments on an agendized discussion item could allow some back-and-forth between board members and the public.

In another change, study sessions held prior to the board meetings would be designed to include public participation in the discussion — when they deal with certain topics.

Currently, the public can only watch the sessions.

Under a third proposal, the board would use technology to collect live input and feedback from the audience during study sessions and meetings.

The board discussed the possibility of using phone-based apps to collect feedback through a live poll or a word cloud. Technology like this is increasingly common in classrooms and professional meetings.

Additionally, the board will consider holding informal listening sessions at district events outside of the Curriculum Center boardroom.

Democracy Innovation staff noted that public attendance at many district events was high, while a small subset attend board meetings.

Hutchinson said the district should try to take board activities where the people are going, and gave the example of adding a board listening session to the annual Young at Art Gala in downtown Mesa.

Finally, Hutchinson and the superintendents propose to boost student involvement in district decision-making using the Hacktivate model.

In Hacktivate sessions, teams of students are presented real information about a problem, and team members collaborate to develop proposed solutions.

"I think this is great," board member Rachel Walden said of the changes. "I love hearing my colleagues on the board talk about wanting to hear more from the community."

She particularly praised the addition of public comments in discussions and study sessions.

"When I was coming to the meetings, I would have loved to be able to comment on discussion items," she said. "It was actually, as someone who came regularly, a point of frustration when you felt like you had something to say but you had to wait till the end of the month."

Board member Kiana Sears backed moving forward, but she urged caution over "unintended consequences" of adding public comments to board discussions.

She said there needed to be "thoughtfulness about what it looks like" — with rules and expectations set for the public.

As an example, Sears said members of the public would need to understand district officials might not have detailed information on a subject at a preliminary discussion and might not be able to answer questions.

After the meeting, two audience members said they liked what they heard.

Sharon Benson was skeptical of the language involving "equity" in Democracy Innovation's presentation, but she added that the school board "has some good proposals."

Linda, a member of the district employee group Mesa Education Association who declined to give her full name, praised the measures, saying she wanted to see more "open dialogue" at board meetings.

"I think if they follow through with what they said, it would be awesome," she said.

Hutchinson said last week's unveiling of the board meeting changes was a first step to collect board member feedback.

Some of the changes might require a formal change in district policy, such as the addition of public comments to discussion items, but Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis that measure could be implemented as soon as March.