Mesa shooting leaves 1 person dead; no arrests so far

Mesa police.

A shooting at a Mesa home left one man dead following a confrontation early Saturday morning.

Officers found Omar Valdez, 26, at 3:40 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his body and a semi-automatic handgun beside him at a home on East Colby Circle off North 88th Street, according to police.

Police say they learned Valdez came to the home looking for his girlfriend's cousin.

A 47-year-old homeowner came forward as the shooter, saying they shot Valdez after Valdez pointed a gun at their son in the doorway, according to police. The homeowner’s handgun was located inside the front door of their home, police said. Officers detained the homeowner along with three other adults. No charges have been filed, but the case remains active, police said.

Valdez was hospitalized and later pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Homeowner admits to fatally shooting man in Mesa