Mesa slates 'beer stroll' and class

Feb. 23—Mesa will be marking Arizona Beer Week with a special stroll downtown next weekend.

From noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, the Home Brewing 101: Craft Beer Stroll will enable participants to learn how to brew their own suds, then go on a self-guided tour of six local breweries.

Each location will feature a different brew style for a discounted price.

The "class" will be held at the newly opened Yard Off Main on MacDonald just north of Main Street.

That new pedestrian plaza is a designated spot for pop-up activities and events, as well as a place for pedestrians and workers to stop and relax, according to the Downtown Mesa Association.

From noon-1 p.m. Saturday, people can hear Matt Trethewey from B. R.I. Taproom & Arcade and Dave Valencia from Oro Brewing Company as well as a guest from the Arizona Society of Homebrewers give a free presentation on making beer at home.

The six craft brewery locations along the stroll are B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade, Chupacabra Taproom, Cider Corps, Oro Brewing Co, Phantom Fox and 12 West Brewing.

They all will be discounting an award-winning beer for purchase.

Several bars and restaurants downtown also are participating: The Salted Knot will feature its O.G. Butter & Salt pretzel; Worth Takeaway has sandwiches; Tacos Chiwas is serving the Cerveza-Rita; Outcast Doughnuts will have beer and mimosas with mini-doughnut flights; Level 1 Bar & Arcade will have $3 Bloody Mary's and Montucky Bloody Beers; and Game Time will have chicken nachos.

People can RSVP at downtownmesa.com/do/craft-beer-stroll.