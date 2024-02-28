Mesa woman who fell victim to $25,000 scam wants others to be aware

Susan Guthrie said she had always been a good manager of her finances and had been warned of the dangers of scamming by people she knew. Naturally, she never thought she would be a victim of a fraud that stole $25,000 from her.

But earlier this month, within a scam lasting less than five hours, Guthrie lost nearly all of her life savings, painstakingly accumulated in her bank account for emergencies.

She said the scammers made her believe that everything she had in her account was at risk, convinced her that she could not contact any of her family or friends to protect their safety, and assured her they were the only authorities who could help her.

"I never thought it would be me that would fall for something like this," Guthrie, 75, said. "But It was just such a complete mind game. It just amazes me."

Guthrie said it all started with a message on her computer that said she had been hacked and needed to contact Microsoft to solve the issue, except the phone number listed was not Microsoft's real number.

Nevertheless, Guthrie remarked, it all sounded authentic. The bogus Microsoft employees provided her with their names and company IDs, treated her with kindness and professionalism, and assured her that her safety was their top priority.

The people on the phone produced a fake scan on Guthrie's laptop that said it had been hacked. They took control of her device and produced a fake entry on her bank website that said a $25,000 withdrawal was pending from her savings account, which the bank had already approved, Guthrie said.

"They created a great sense of urgency, and they said that I couldn't talk to my local bank, so we needed to talk to the main branch," she said. "I was on the phone with this guy for probably four hours on speakerphone, walking me through what I needed to do."

One lie after another, Gutrie ended up depositing the money she was trying to protect into the scammer's Bitcoin wallet.

"I basically just gave it away," she said. "I just lost it all. And because I took the money out, there's no recourse for me."

Community comes together to help

Sarah Guthrie, Susan's daughter, said authorities offered little help following the incident.

After the scam took place, Sarah rushed her mom to their nearest bank branch where a manager told them her money was gone and advised them to go to the police and file a police report.

However, police didn't offer much help either, Sarah said. They said there was nothing they could do and told them to file a federal report so national authorities could look into it.

"You just feel so absolutely helpless when you call the police," Sarah said. "Even the police basically said the money's gone because even the federal government doesn't have the ability to hack into a cryptocurrency wallet."

Still, Sarah was determined to do something for her mom. The next day, she opened a GoFundMe page to help her recover what she had lost.

Sarah said the fundraiser received overwhelming support on social media, with multiple people reposting it on Instagram stories and sharing it on Facebook. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser was just about $500 short of its $25,000 goal.

Both Sarah and Susan, although they said they never expected to receive so much generosity from people, felt very grateful for the community's support.

"That's incredible kindness of strangers," Susan said. "It's just amazing to me that, you know, despite there being evil people out there in the world, there are also very kindhearted people."

'I want everyone to be aware'

Susan said her ordeal is a cautionary tale that she wants others to know, in hopes of preventing it from happening to more people.

Sarah and Susan both advised people in the community to be aware that scams can happen to anyone. When in doubt, they advised people to hang up their phones, turn off their computers, and call back the authorities at their official phone numbers.

Sarah also mentioned that scammers often try to isolate their victims from family and friends. Therefore, she emphasized that people who suspect they might be targeted should always attempt to contact trusted individuals, even if advised not to do so.

"You know, it was pretty devastating. I just was beating myself up about it,'" Susan said. "I want everyone to be aware of what's out there, so that hopefully other people won't get scammed."

