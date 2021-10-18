Mesabi Trust's (NYSE:MSB) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Mesabi Trust's (NYSE:MSB) dividend will be increasing to US$1.42 on 20th of November. This takes the dividend yield from 4.0% to 8.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Mesabi Trust's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Mesabi Trust was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 47.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 57%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$2.49, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.43. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Mesabi Trust has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 48% per annum. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Mesabi Trust could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Mesabi Trust Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Mesabi Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

