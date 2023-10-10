Mesac Damas, convicted in killings of wife, 5 kids, appeals to Florida Supreme Court

Less than a month after a Collier County judge denied a death-sentence rehearing appeal for a man convicted of killing his wife and five children, he's turning to the Florida Supreme Court.

Court records indicate that on Oct. 6, Mesac Damas, 47, through his post-conviction counsel, appealed his death sentence to the state.

In his appeal, Damas cites four occasions when circuit judges have denied his requests: April 19, 2021; Nov. 3, 2021; and July 28 and Sept. 8 this year.

Damas, through his postconviction attorney James Driscoll, Jr., of the Capital Collateral Regional Counsel-South, is asking the Collier County Clerk of Courts to address all items filed in the postconviction proceeding in the record on appeal, including all pleadings, original documents exhibits and transcripts starting Jan. 17, 2019.

Damas' denials include his competency and request for confidential reports sealed; a notice of conflict of interest; postconviction relief; and a motion for a rehearing.

Collier Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich on Sept. 8 denied the last of them, which sought a rehearing after Manalich denied in its entirety Damas' motion for a lesser sentence.

Manalich denied Damas' motion in a 28-page written order. Records indicate Damas filed the new appeal Aug. 14.

In June, Damas requested a new trial. Damas had also previously requested the release of his medical and psychiatric records.

Damas, between Sept. 17, 2009, and the following day, killed Dieu Damas and their five children, Meshach, 9; Maven, 6; Marven, 5; Megan, 3; and Morgan, 19 months. He used a filet knife to kill each of them, slitting their throats.

State Attorney Amira Fox, Chief Assistant State Attorney Richard Montecalvo and former Assistant State Attorney Dave Scuderi prosecuted the first-degree murder case, which resulted in the 2017 conviction of Damas. He received six death sentences.

Plea deal: Man sentenced to life in Golden Gate Estates homicide

Driscoll said Damas' case could go to the U.S. Supreme Court for consideration, if the Florida Supreme Court rejects this attempt.

The Capital Collateral Regional Counsel-South represents inmates on death row.

Damas is one of three Collier County inmates on death row.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Convicted killer Mesac Damas appeals to Florida Supreme Court