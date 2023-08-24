Mesac Damas, sentenced to death in slayings of wife, 5 kids, appeals judge's decision

A man who murdered his wife and five children 14 years ago has filed an appeal after he was denied last month a motion that sought to modify his death sentence.

Mesac Damas, 47, is requesting a rehearing after Collier Circuit Judge Ramiro Manalich on July 28 denied in its entirety his motion for post-conviction relief.

Manalich denied Damas' motion in a 28-page written order. Records indicate Damas filed the new appeal Aug. 14.

This is at least Damas' third attempt to overturn his conviction citing the case's outcome or medical records.

A three-day evidentiary hearing was held in November 2022, and in June, he requested a new trial. Damas had also previously requested the release of his medical and psychiatric records. That request was denied Jan. 23.

In this case, Damas sought to vacate the judgements of conviction and sentence against him, for the 2009 murders of Guerline Dieu, 32, and their five young children, Meshach, 9; Maven, 6; Marven, 5; Megan, 3; and Morgan, 19 months.

He used a filet knife to kill each of them, slitting their throats. Damas, between Sept. 17, 2009, and the following day, killed Dieu Damas and their five children.

State Attorney Amira Fox, Chief Assistant State Attorney Richard Montecalvo and former Assistant State Attorney Dave Scuderi prosecuted the first-degree murder case, which resulted in the 2017 conviction of Damas. He received six death penalty sentences.

Damas is one of three Collier County inmates on death row.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Mesac Damas appeals judge's decision to deny motion for relief