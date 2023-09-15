Mescalero man charged with domestic assault after he allegedly strangled a woman

Ashton Louis Apachito, a Mescalero resident, was charged with domestic assault after he allegedly strangled a woman.

A preliminary and detention hearing for Apachito was scheduled for Sept. 15, according to court documents. Apachito will remain in custody until his court date.

The criminal complaint against Apachito stated that he attempted to choke or suffocate the woman on July 19. Apachito allegedly lost his temper and also bit the woman on the cheek and his family reported the incident to the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

More: Oso Grill wins Green Chile Burger competition at the 2023 New Mexico State Fair

The woman, who was living with a relative, alleged Apachito began to harass her over the phone, the criminal complaint read.

Around 10:05 p.m. July 27 Apachito sent a text message with photos threatening to discard possessions of hers in his home. The complaint read that when the woman returned to the residence on July 29 to collect her items Apachito allegedly pushed her to the ground and attempted to strangle her.

Lieutenant Leonard Vasquez, a police officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, questioned Apachito regarding the incident.

More: Turning empty lots into community gardens: 'Many-Hands' Alamogordo targets food insecurity

According to the criminal complaint, Apachito allegedly admitted to throwing a cell phone at the woman but denied attempting to strangle her.

The woman was transported to Lincoln County Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

If Apachito is convicted for domestic assault, he may face up to 10 years in prison.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter, at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Mescalero man charged with domestic assault