A Mescalero man accused of strangling and beating his girlfriend was sentenced to two years.

Lance Marion Cojo, 36, pleaded guilty in April to one count of assault against his intimate partner.

According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Cojo hit the woman on the head, bit her and burned her during the Dec. 31, 2021 assault.

The woman, whose name was not released to the media, was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Those injuries included a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and bruising to her face, neck and ribs.

Cojo will also serve three years of probation following his release from prison.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Mescalero man sentenced to two years for domestic violence