Mesick man charged in May crash

Sep. 15—KALKASKA — A series of charges were filed against a 30-year-old Mesick man whose truck crashed into some trees in May.

Tyler Nash Harris was arraigned on Tuesday in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on one count operating while intoxicated, one count operating while intoxicated with a high BAC, one count possession loaded firearm in vehicle, one count possession of firearm while under the influence, one count carrying a concealed weapon and one count open alcohol in vehicle.

On May 28, a witness told Michigan State Police troopers she saw Harris driving his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado down East 24 3/4 Road in Haring Township. According to MSP reports, Harris lost control of his truck and struck several trees.

Harris was found unconscious in the driver's seat by an MSP trooper. His passenger, a 25-year-old man from McBain, was in and out of consciousness, the police report said. They both were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The responding trooper saw a loaded shotgun inside the truck and an open bottle of vodka on the passenger floorboard, according to Lieutenant Derrick Carroll.

MSP obtained a search warrant for a blood sample from Harris. According to Carroll, Harris had a .214 BAC.