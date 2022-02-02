Mesilla marshals arrest man accused of pointing a gun at another

LAS CRUCES - Marshals in Mesilla arrested a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at another man who owed him money.

Andrew Foster, 43, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon on Feb. 1.

According to an affidavit, Foster drove to the victim's home in Mesilla on the 2900 block of Glass Street. The victim told marshals that he owed Foster about $1,800 when Foster approached him at his home and brandished the pistol. Foster then drove away, leaving the victim in his front yard afraid he would be shot, marshals said.

Marshals then got a tip that Foster was staying at the Coach Light Inn on South Motel Boulevard. Marshall said they arrived at the inn before Foster. They said a vehicle matching the description that the victim gave pulled into the inn's parking lot triggering marshals to initiate a traffic stop.

Marshals said that Foster then jumped out of the vehicle and started to flee. Two marshals then drew their guns, pointed them at Foster, and commanded him to get on the ground, the affidavit said. As they detained him, marshals said Foster gave verbal consent for them to search his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, marshals said they found a rifle, rifle ammo, and a handgun matching the description the victim gave. Marshals then discovered that Foster was convicted of a felony and thus not allowed to possess firearms.

After Foster was arrested on Tuesday, he appeared before Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Kent Wingenroth on Feb. 2. Wingenroth granted Foster a $2,000 unsecured bond, meaning that Foster would have to pay the bond only if he was violated his conditions of release.

He was released into pretrial services and ordered to avoid all contact with the victim or anyone who may testify in the case.

