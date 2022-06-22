MESILLA – Mesilla marshals are searching for a man they say stabbed another man over the weekend.

According to a narrative the marshals posted on their Facebook page, Det. Danny Garcia and Lt. Ben Azcarate talked with a married couple and that the husband had suffered a punctured lung and a broken back after being stabbed Sunday, June 19, and had to be hospitalized. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The marshals reported the first story the couple told was false. According to the post, the couple first told Garcia and Azcarate that an unknown man had attacked them at a Mesilla bar and then fled.

“Detective Garcia interviewed the victim and his wife and advised both there were too many red flags to their story and asked them to quit lying,” the post stated.

The wife recanted, the post stated, and then said the stabbing occurred near their home on the 4800 block of South Main Street. The two said they were at a neighbor’s house when a male friend walked into the house around 11 p.m. The two told marshals that the husband and the friend had an argument that devolved into an altercation. It ended when the friend stabbed the husband and fled.

Garcia said that marshals were searching for the man.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter covering police, crime, and legal proceedings in Doña Ana County. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Mesilla marshals searching for man accused in weekend stabbing