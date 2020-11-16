Mesirow Unveils New Brand Identity with Modernized Logo and New Website

- Mesirow continues to evolve, innovate, and invest in state-of-the-art technology.

- The new corporate website mesirow.com reflects the firm's interconnectedness with clients, employees, business partners, and the communities in which Mesirow operates across the U.S. and internationally.

- The updated Mesirow brand and logo respect the firm's rich history while marking Mesirow's evolution as an innovative financial services firm.

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow (the "firm"), an independent and employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937 by Norman Mesirow, today unveiled a new brand identity that includes a more contemporary brand, logo, and a new website: mesirow.com. These changes reflect the firm's values, relentless commitment to excellence, deepened collaboration and increased harmonization across its business lines.





"At Mesirow, we value what matters to our clients as they select a trusted financial partner for the long term."

- Richard S. Price, Mesirow Chairman and CEO

"Through a storied history of more than eight decades, Mesirow has served clients through a personal, custom approach to financial services as well as our commitment to corporate responsibility," remarked Richard S. Price, Mesirow Chairman and CEO. "As we carry this vision forward, we are pleased to unveil our modern brand assets, including a new corporate website that will deliver a streamlined and personalized experience for the digital age. At Mesirow, we value what matters to our clients as they select a trusted financial partner for the long term."

On the new mesirow.com website, we invite you to:

Explore our differentiated, diverse financial products and services;

Review our latest insights on the markets, sectors and investing;

Hear the voices of our people and community partners;

Review our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; and

Subscribe to "Spark," our quarterly newsletter.

"Our updated brand identity, logo, and new corporate website encompass all facets of our organizational purpose and values," said Sarah Chodera, Chief Marketing Officer of Mesirow. "As we serve our clients' financial needs, we must also continue to sustain the trust that we have earned over eight decades of success. We do this by backing our words with action and by living our belief in the interconnected success of our clients, our communities, and our culture. The combination of these values is why the Mesirow brand, and all of its attributes, have meaning."

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune and one of the Top Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business.

