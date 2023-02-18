Mesquite coach, teacher jailed on child pornography charge

Feb. 17—A Mesquite history teacher and football coach faces a charge of possessing child pornography, according to Terrell police.

On Tuesday, Terrell police arrested 25-year-old John Tyler Waters and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. He was being held at the Kaufman County Jail this week on a $100,000 bond, according to a news release issued by Terrell Assistant Police Chief A.D. Sansom

Waters was hired full-time in August 2022 after substitute teaching the previous year. Waters taught U.S. history and coached football at Mesquite ISD's Dr. John Horn High School.

In an email to parents, the school district said it placed Waters on immediate administrative leave after learning of his arrest and the allegations against him.

Prior to Tuesday's events, the district was unaware of any concerns or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Waters, according to the email.

Terrell detectives received a cyber tip line report from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 13, 2022 and began an investigation, according to Sansom.

The investigation led to an apartment in Terrell where alleged pornography was uploaded, the news release indicated.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment in December 2022 and seized all electronic data storage devices. A forensic search of the seized data revealed evidence linking Waters to the crime of possessing child pornography, police allege.