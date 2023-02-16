Mesquite football coach arrested, accused of keeping child porn at his North Texas home

A football coach and teacher at John Horn High School in Mesquite is accused of possessing child pornography at his Terrell home, authorities said.

Terrell police arrested John Tyler Waters at his home on Valentine’s Day.

WFAA-TV reported that Waters was placed on administrative leave by Mesquite school district officials after his arrest.

Waters had worked as a football coach and history teacher at John Horn High since August.

Mesquite ISD officials said Terrell police informed them that “they do not believe Waters’ arrest involves the district or MISD students,” according to WFAA-TV.

Waters didn’t have any connections to the Terrell Independent School District, according to the Terrell Police Department.

Detectives in Terrell began an investigation in October after they received a tip from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children..

In December, Terrell detectives served a search warrant at Waters’ apartment and seized electronic data storage devices, which they later confirmed contained child pornography, police said.

School officials said that before they learned of Waters’ arrest, they were “unaware of any concerns or allegations of inappropriate behavior involving Waters,” according to WFAA.