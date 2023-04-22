Mesquite man fatally shot by officer after pointing weapon at them, according to police

A Mesquite man was fatally shot early Saturday morning after he had pointed a weapon at officers in a barricade, according to the Mesquite Police Department. Police had attempted to peacefully make contact with the suspect.

On Friday around 10:00 p.m. police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Lane in Mesquite in reference to a person with a gun in the street pointing the weapon at others in the area.

While on the way to the scene, police were told that the suspect returned to his home.

Officers arrived and heard what they believed to be gunshots inside the suspect’s residence, according to police.

The Mesquite Police Tactical Team was requested and responded. Crisis Negotiators and the Tactical Team attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the residence through a Loud Hailer system — an amplified communication tool — in attempts to resolve the incident peacefully, police said in a news release.

At 3:43 a.m., the suspect exited the front door of the residence and was armed with a shotgun. According to police, the suspect pointed the weapon at officers, at which time one tactical team member fired two rounds, striking the suspect.

Officers performed life saving measures and the suspect was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The officer who fired at the suspect has been with the Mesquite Police Department for nine years.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.