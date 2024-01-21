Mesquite man jailed in October death of teen in Commerce

Jan. 20—COMMERCE — A 20-year-old Mesquite man is being held at the Hunt County jail following his arrest Friday evening on a charge of capital murder with the victim over 10 years of age but under 15.

Commerce police officers apprehended Lenarion Niyee Boston Jr. of Mesquite, Texas just after 8.m. on Friday at the Culver Crossing Apartments located at 731 Culver St. The incident that led to Boston's arrest occurred on Oct. 10, 2023.

No cause of death, location of the killing or the victim's identity have been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Boston's only other known interaction with law enforcement and the legal system stemmed from an arrest on felony drug charges in Rockwall County in April 2022. In October of that year, he was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and 160 hours of community service. He was ultimately given deferred adjudication and paid fines and fees of $1,490.

Capital murder in Texas is punished as a capital felony with penalties that include death, life imprisonment or life imprisonment without parole. However, the death penalty is not sought in cases based solely on the murder of a child aged 10 to under 15 years.