Mesquite officer fatally shoots suspect who fired at officer during pursuit, police say

A Mesquite police officer fatally shot a man who fired multiple rounds at the officer, the police department said in a news release Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred Monday around 8:30 p.m. near the 800 block of Interstate 30. Police were dispatched to the area after being notified “of a suspect possibly in our city that showed an active warrant for evading from a neighboring agency,” the news release said. A responding police officer found a vehicle, matching the suspect’s car, at an apartment complex in the area.

“The vehicle was occupied and the officer attempted to make contact. A male subject fled from the vehicle and the officer pursued on foot,” police said. “While fleeing from the officer, the suspect produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the pursuing officer. The officer returned fire and the suspect was struck.”

The suspect, whose identity has not been released as the department awaits notification to next of kin, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The responding officer, who is a three-year veteran of the department, was not struck by any gunfire.

The investigation remains ongoing.