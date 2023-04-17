Mesquite police arrest substitute teacher accused of encouraging students to fight

Mesquite police have arrested a substitute teacher who was fired after she was accused of encouraging students to fight in a classroom last week.

Natally Garcia, 24, of Dallas, faces four charges of endangering a child, Mesquite police said in a news release Monday. Investigators determined that Garcia engaged in conduct that placed four students in a Mesquite ISD school in danger of bodily injury, police said.

On Thursday, the Mesquite Police Department was notified of the incident, which occurred at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday. Video of the incident was forwarded to Mesquite police investigators for review.

