Mesquite Police Department launches second investigation Saturday after two officer-involved shooting in less than 2 weeks

For the second time in the last two weeks, the Mesquite Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began Saturday morning around midnight when police responded to a report of suspicious activity, and a possible break in, near an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Samuell Blvd.

Responding officers said upon their arrival they found a suspect who tried to flee on foot.

“Two officers pursued the suspect through the parking lot. During the pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck multiple times,” the police department said in a news release. “Officers performed immediate life-saving measures and the suspect was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition. A firearm was recovered from the scene.”

The police department said two officers were involved in the shooting, including a 2-year veteran and another who has only been with the department for a year but had “multiple years of prior experience from another agency.”

Saturday’s officer-involved shooting is the police department’s second to occur within two weeks.

On Jan. 31, an officer fatally shot a man who reportedly fired multiple rounds at law enforcement.

Police said they responded to a call that a suspect, who was evading arrest from a neighboring agency, was located in a nearby apartment complex. When officers made contact with the suspect, they said he attempted to flee and “produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the pursuing officer.”

The officer, a three-year veteran of the department, returned fire. The police department’s spokesperson could not be reached whether that investigation remains ongoing.