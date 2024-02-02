What a mess! Foam accidentally released at Texas airport

Foam covered part of a Texas airport and left a big mess Thursday.

>>PHOTOS: Foam accidentally released at Texas airport

A fire suppression system accidentally released the foam outside a United Airlines hangar at Bush Airport in Houston, Texas, according to CBS affiliate KHOU-TV.

Video from Air 11 shows how widespread the foam infiltrated the hangar.

“It was as high as 30 feet,” firefighters told KHOU-TV.

United Airlines said no plane nor people were inside the hangar when the fire suppression inadvertently went off.

“The good news is this is the newer foam that is what we call P-FAS free, so it’s safer for the environment and should not be cancer-causing, but we’re still working to protect the environment including the waterways,” said Michael Mire, Houston Fire Departments Chief.

Most of the foam had been cleared from the area by 5 p.m. on Thursday, but officials say a full cleanup could last until Friday morning, KHOU said.

There was no impact on travelers.

Photo contributed from KHOU-TV

