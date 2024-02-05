The ‘mess’ in Mt. Juliet as Tennessee law revives previously dismissed ethics complaints

Three ethics complaints involving three Mt. Juliet elected officials that were dismissed late last year will be reviewed again, with concern that state law was violated and division among officials.

Mt. Juliet’s Ethics Commission dismissed the complaints at a meeting that City Manager Kenny Martin stated in a notice posted on the city's website was held without proper public notice.

The notice references Tennessee Code Annotated 8-44-101, which says that “public policy and decisions is public business and shall not be conducted in secret.”

“Regrettably, we must acknowledge that the meeting in question occurred without proper public notice as outlined in the guidelines established by the Tennessee Code for open meetings," Martin's statement said.

One of the ethics complaints was filed against District 3 Commissioner Scott Hefner by Mayor James Maness and District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele. The complaints focused on property Hefner owns becoming part of a site plan named Downtown Mt. Juliet City Block being proposed in the city.

Hefner filed two counter-complaints of his own — one against Maness and one against Milele.

“Let it be public, I’ve got nothing to hide; the outcome is going to be the same,” Hefner said about the complaints themselves being revisited. “My issue is that these are not legitimate complaints and should never have been forwarded (previously) and they shouldn’t be forwarded again. … It’s a mess.”

Scott Hefner

The initial path Mt. Juliet’s Ethics Commission took, City Attorney Gino Marchetti previously said, was to review the complaints in an executive session to determine if there was sufficient evidence to hold a public meeting.

The city was also challenged that the meeting should have been open to the public.

When concerns about the closed meeting were brought forward, Maness said, city officials communicated with the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service, which led to the plan to reconvene. The date for the next ethics meeting hasn't been announced, but it will be open to the public, according to Mt. Juliet’s statement.

"I know a number of people who voiced concerns about the meeting not being held publicly," Maness said. "I think it's the right thing to do from a transparency standpoint. I think they should be held publicly. It’s very frustrating to redo this. ... I don't think anyone would deny this is a broken process."

James Maness

Chris Sorey, a Wilson County resident, challenged whether the city's initial meeting adhered to state law. Sorey also felt the city buried its statement to reconvene by posting it on the Mt. Juliet's Ethics Commission page within the city's website. Efforts to reach Martin and Marchetti were unsuccessful.

"I challenged them because I knew they wouldn’t correct it themselves," Sorey said. "That trust is long gone with the current management at City Hall. To think that they didn’t realize these meetings had to be open is disappointing."

Four of the five ethics commissioners resigned after the last meeting, according to Maness. Three new commissioners have been appointed. The mayor's appointment still has to be made. Maness expects to do that at the next scheduled city commission meeting on Feb. 12.

“Unfortunately, this process was mishandled by legal parties involved and should have been held in public to begin with," Milele said. "I don’t expect my case to turn out any different, but interviews held during the Ethics Commission process need to be held before the public.”

Jennifer Milele

District 2 Commissioner and Vice Mayor Bill Trivett and District 1 Commissioner Ray Justice have also filed unrelated ethics complaints against each other that have not been reviewed yet but will also be part of the next Ethics Commission meeting when scheduled, according to Martin’s statement.

Background on complaints

Maness’s complaint alleged that Hefner “might have used his position inappropriately to have the property he acquired at 75 East Hill Street in Mt. Juliet in March, to be included," in the city block project.

The mayor's complaint said including the single-family property as part of the plan could enable higher density development and increase the value.

Hefner maintains his property was incorporated into the downtown city block plan because of the potential impact the project may have on his property.

Hefner recused himself from a Planning Commission vote in August when the property was added.

"We made every effort not to hide it," developer Mark Lineberry said about Hefner's property.

Hefner’s property is no longer part of the development plan.

Hefner's counter-complaint argued that Maness and Milele violated the city's Code of Ethics by making complaints without first-hand knowledge and that they didn't meet the criteria to be considered.

The mayor's complaint included phone call transcripts saying a development partner with Imagine1 Co. felt "pressured" to include Hefner's property and to develop the single-family zoned property the commissioner owns.

Lineberry said he believed the phone conversations included with the mayor's complaint could be taken out of context.

The other two ethics complaints relate to Justice’s involvement as a real estate agent on a property at 1025 Charlie Daniels Parkway that Trivett's complaint indicates the city may have had interest in purchasing for parks.

Justice, who said he was involved in negotiations with the property owner before the city's interest in the property, filed a reciprocal complaint against Trivett.

