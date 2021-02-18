The Mess in Texas

Andrew Stuttaford

Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: Texas powers down, debt and more debt, government gets in the way of COVID testing, government gets in the way of food, and government gets in the way of windows. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

Lessons from Texas
My first reaction on hearing about the energy meltdown in Texas was to sympathize with those who are currently without power, and to hope that it is restored (without interruption) very soon. My second was to ask what the hell went wrong?

A quick glance at the press throws up more suspects than a particularly bloody ride on the Orient Express. Among the suggested culprits (beyond the weather) are wind energy, just about every other type of energy, climate change (bravely defying jeers of “global warming,” eh?), underinvestment, the wrong sort of investment, well, you get the picture.

So far, the best starting point (that I have seen) for trying to understand what went wrong is this article by Jinjoo Lee for the Wall Street Journal.

In his view, the answer is “actually quite simple: Texas isn’t used to the cold.”

And that is true enough.

From another Journal article (this one by Russell Gold):

Texas experienced winter rolling blackouts in February 2011 and January 2014, although these lasted for a much shorter amount of time. In those emergencies, several coal and natural gas units tripped offline due to extreme cold conditions. Plants reported frozen equipment and natural-gas restrictions, according to a report on the 2014 incident.

Ercot’s head of system operations, Dan Woodfin, said this week’s ongoing “weather event is really unprecedented.” He added that Texas hasn’t seen this combination of Arctic temperatures and wind chills since the 1940s.

Ercot? The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, a total representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

It is largely independent from the rest of the national system:

ERCOT is a membership-based 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, governed by a board of directors and subject to oversight by the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Legislature. Its members include consumers, cooperatives, generators, power marketers, retail electric providers, investor-owned electric utilities, transmission and distribution providers and municipally owned electric utilities.

Even if we accept that, looked at historically, the current freeze is unusual, should we now expect that climate change will mean that today’s abnormal becomes standard fare?

Late in 2020, Bob Berwyn wrote this for Inside Climate News (“Pulitzer Prize-winning, nonpartisan reporting on the biggest crisis facing our planet”):

A 2018 study in Nature looked at the link between Arctic warming and those extremes by comparing air pressure and temperature patterns with a winter severity index from a climate measurement network that stretched from the Pacific Northwest across the northern United States to Maine and down to Georgia.

The authors said their research showed that, from 1990 to 2016, severe winter weather became more frequent in the Eastern United States “when the Arctic warming trend is greatest and extends into the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere.”

“In general we do see the tendency that, when the Arctic is very warm, you’re displacing the cold air that is usually over the Arctic to somewhere else,” said co-author Jennifer Francis, a climate researcher with the Woodwell Climate Research Center. “As the Arctic warms faster we expect to see this more.”

On the other hand, Berwyn (who was writing before the current storm) also includes commentary that would suggest that a degree of caution is called for when drawing a specific connection been whatever is happening in the Arctic and deep freezes in unexpected corners of the U.S. Whatever your views on climate change (as I generally note in the middle of pieces such as this, I am a lukewarmer) the whole article is well worth reading. The Arctic effect is also discussed in Bloomberg Green here.

I couldn’t help noting this from Berwyn’s article:

Nobody is arguing that Arctic warming has no effect, said University of Exeter climate scientist James Screen, who has worked on several studies focusing on how the linkage manifests in different regions. But the climate models don’t show the connection as strongly recorded observations, and it’s important to remember that, overall, the entire planet is warming.

The reality, in my view, is that while the underlying basis of a belief in climate change — greenhouse gases and all that — is scientifically sound, the models used to predict the extent and nature of that change should be treated with the degree of skepticism appropriate to any attempt to model a complex system (and the climate — in flux since we’ve had a climate — is about as complicated a system as there is). I also suspect that forecasts of a catastrophic outcome tie in rather too comfortably with religious tradition (apocalypticism has been with us for a very long time) and, for that matter, the political needs of those who are always on the lookout for ways to control human behavior.

Another aspect of being my sort of lukewarmer concerns the approach to be taken toward a risk that is, models or no models, essentially unquantifiable. This uncertainty and humanity’s own experience suggest that we should put a priority on preparations to adapting to climate change, rather than attempt to control an unknown in ways that may do more damage than the possible ill that they are meant, not so very convincingly, to prevent. Such preparations ought, in particular, to involve increasing resilience in areas where there is already vulnerability regardless of whatever the weather, as opposed to the climate, may throw at us. To take two examples: It is a bad idea to encourage new building in flood plains and it is a good idea to toughen the defenses of low-lying coastal cities.

That brings me to the question of Texas’s increasing reliance on wind energy. Early reports suggested that much of Ercot’s problems could be put down to the fact that many of the state’s wind turbines had frozen up.

There was this, for example, from the Austin American-Statesman:

Nearly half of Texas’ installed wind power generation capacity has been offline because of frozen wind turbines in West Texas, according to Texas grid operators.

Wind farms across the state generate up to a combined 25,100 megawatts of energy. But unusually moist winter conditions in West Texas brought on by the weekend’s freezing rain and historically low temperatures have iced many of those wind turbines to a halt.

As of Sunday morning, those iced turbines comprise 12,000 megawatts of Texas’ installed wind generation capacity, although those West Texas turbines don’t typically spin to their full generation capacity this time of year.

So, are the turbines to blame?

Back to the Journal’s Lee:

Texas counts on wind to meet only 10% of its winter capacity [For the whole of 2020, wind energy accounted for 23 percent of Texas’s electricity supplies], according to the state’s grid manager. Natural gas and coal make up the lion’s share, comprising 82%. Sure, some wind turbines glitched under cold weather conditions, but so did natural gas- and coal-fired power. That is partly because water intake facilities froze for these generators, just as they did in the last extreme winter seen in February 2011. At least some natural gas had to be redirected for heating rather than power, adding to the supply shortage.

Fair enough, but note two similar qualifiers in those articles (my emphasis added).

From the Austin American-Statesman: “Although those West Texas turbines don’t typically spin to their full generation capacity [at] this time of year.”

From the Wall Street Journal: “Texas counts on wind to meet only 10% of its winter capacity.”

Low expectations, but wind power in Texas actually appears to have done better than anticipated on Monday, at least.

For 2020 as a whole, the Journal’s Gold reported:

Natural-gas-fired power plants generated 40% of Texas’s electricity in 2020, according to Ercot, the largest single source. Wind turbines were second at 23% [about three times where it stood in 2010], followed by coal at 18% and nuclear at 11%.

In recent years, coal has been declining on the Texas grid, and renewable sources such as wind and solar have been increasing.

Contrasting the annual data with the winter pattern might suggest that, at the margin, wind power is not an ideal power source, at least seen from the perspective of those who expect that climate change may lead to a more regular recurrence of what are currently seen as extreme winter conditions.

But how big should that margin be?

The Journal’s Lee again:

While other regional markets are designed to reward power plants for being on standby in case of unexpected demand peaks, Texas’s approach is fairly market-driven. [Put another way, generators are only paid for what they sell] That has meant the state historically has had a smaller cushion of electricity when demand has peaked, but this is no longer a problem.

Reserve margins—excess electricity generation capacity over demand—were dangerously low in 2018 and 2019 but bounced to 10.6% in 2020 and are expected to hit 15.5% in 2021. They clearly aren’t to blame in this winter storm’s failure: Winter peak demand hit a record 69,150 megawatts over the weekend, but up to 34,000 megawatts of supply were taken offline. Texas had no problem meeting a higher summer peak demand, which was 7% higher last year than this winter event.

That backs up the argument that (despite some criticism that it had enough warning to have done more ahead of this crisis) what Ercot is facing now is the perfect storm. But this does not deal with the underlying question. If the system needs to be made more resilient because of the danger of extreme cold (previously Texas had focused only on the need to deal with extreme heat) shouldn’t the dollars (which could be very large amounts indeed) be spent on toughening the delivery systems for types of energy that (traditionally) work well the whole year round, even if that means reducing investment in forms of energy supply that are typically less dependable in extreme conditions?

That was a rhetorical question. In Texas, however, (it can be different elsewhere), the incentives, for now, are not there. On the contrary (via Bloomberg Green):

Ercot’s authority is somewhat limited. In 2011, the last time freezing weather caused rolling outages, it released best practices for power generators to follow, but it couldn’t require anything, said Adrian Shelley, Texas office director of Public Citizen, an advocacy group.

Federal energy regulators also issued a 357-page report that recommended generators winterize their equipment, including insulating pipes.

“The financial incentive isn’t there to harden that infrastructure,” he added. “From a generator perspective, the only incentive is to bring energy to market as cheaply as possible.”

And so, the infrastructure has not been hardened, with the disastrous consequences that we see now.

During a must-read thread on Twitter, Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas), pointed out that “every natural gas plant stayed online. The “downed” plants were due to scheduled maintenance,” However:

ERCOT planned on 67GW from natural gas/coal, but could only get 43GW of it online. We didn’t run out of natural gas, but we lost the ability to get it transported. Pipelines in Texas don’t use cold insulation – so they froze . . .

Incentives matter. In the eastern U.S., by contrast:

Grid operators run capacity markets that act like insurance policies. Generators are paid to guarantee that their supplies will be available on the most extreme hot and cold days. If they don’t show up, they face stiff penalties. Texas has instead left it up to prevailing prices and industry.

Which led to the following results:

Power prices spiked on several days to the price cap in Texas — a staggering $9,000 a megawatt-hour.

A 100-megawatt wind farm in the state that might have normally made almost $40,000 over a two-day period in February could reap more than $9.5 million on Monday and Tuesday alone, Nicholas Steckler, a power-markets analyst at BloombergNEF, said. On Monday, electricity sales likely totaled $10 billion, according to Wood Mackenzie.

On the other hand, the ability to extract such a profit in an event like this might, at least in the future, encourage some to do more to winterize, but, as a hope that relies on the inaction of others, that is hardly an ideal way in which to proceed.

Unfortunately, as a nation, thanks to the climate warriors, we appear to be moving in a direction that makes our energy supply less, rather than more, vulnerable.

Thus, to take one small example, this from a Wall Street Journal editorial:

About half of Texans rely on electric pumps for heating, which liberals want to mandate everywhere. But the pumps use a lot of power in frigid weather. So while wind turbines were freezing, demand for power was surging.

Meanwhile, the writer of this report (also from Bloomberg Green) acknowledges the problems that wind turbines face when confronted by the combination of sub-zero temperatures and humid air.

Here’s an extract:

The ice also creates an hazardous environment for the maintenance workers, with tons of ice stuck on the turbine that can fall down at any time, or smaller lumps of ice flung from the tip of moving wings at 300 kilometers per hour. For added protection [Sweden’s] Skelleftea Kraft maintenance workers ride on armored vehicles when visiting wind sites in the winter.

Good times!

The turbines can be partially winterized (for example, by adding a thin layer of carbon fiber to the blades), but:

Investment in anti-icing technologies is often not justified for warmer climates as the systems can have a negative impact on turbine efficiency and is expensive, according to Aaron Barr, principal wind energy consultant at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. The average age of the fleet in Texas is also more than eight years old, meaning they were built when technologies were not yet widely available, he said.

And the problems can, for example, extend to other parts of the wind turbine, such as the batteries and gearbox, although these can be dealt with heating systems.

None of this is to say that we should abandon investigating the possibilities offered by renewable energy (although I’ll admit to being considerably more skeptical about wind than solar), but, as discussed in more detail in the latest Capital Letter, we seem to have things the wrong way round. Spending on renewables research is eminently sensible (the advance in anti-icing technology is just one small example), but it is hard to avoid thinking that a good portion of the billions now going into the mass installation of renewables is being spent prematurely. The bulk of resources now should be going into improving climate resilience, whether of our existing energy supplies or, as mentioned above, more widely.

And yes, expanding our exposure to greenhouse-gas-free nuclear energy would be a useful part of a prudent climate strategy designed to avoid the massive economic damage that will be the inevitable side effect of the approach that much of the West is currently taking. It is an approach characterized by pointless asceticism, technological fantasy, and an absence of any reasonable cost–benefit analysis. Above all, for whatever reason, it takes little or no account of the fact that the richer we become, the greater our capacity to deal with whatever the climate will have in store for us.

If we stick with it, there will be many more Texases, and it will be no consolation that we will know for sure who to blame.

Around the Web
What could go wrong?

Reuters:

The COVID pandemic has added $24 trillion to the global debt mountain over the last year a new study has shown, leaving it at a record $281 trillion and the worldwide debt-to-GDP ratio at over 355%.

The Institute of International Finance’s global debt monitor estimated government support programmes had accounted for half of the rise, while global firms, banks and households added $5.4 trillion, 3.9 trillion and $2.6 trillion respectively.

It has meant that debt as a ratio of world economic output known as gross domestic product surged by 35 percentage points to over 355% of GDP.

That upswing is well beyond the rise seen during the global financial crisis, when 2008 and 2009 saw 10 percentage points and 15 percentage points respective debt-to-GDP jumps.

There is also little sign of a near-term stablisation.

“I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help” (No. 1)

The Grumpy Economist:

Wouldn’t it be nice if there were a $5 test that works in minutes, and can find asymptomatic people who might transmit Covid? Imagine how many schools, businesses, restaurants, weddings, churches, and so forth could safely open with such a thing. Imagine how much the reproduction rate of the virus could be crushed.

There is! And it’s sitting on shelves, one of the biggest casualties of the US federal monopoly on this simplest of all consumer goods. From detailed Wall Street Journal coverage:

“Antigen testing is one of the most powerful tools we have to hasten control to normalcy,” said Richard Pescatore, associate state medical director at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services . . .

The tests can quickly help determine whether someone is infectious. The tests detect cases by searching for pieces of proteins from the virus. They deliver results in minutes.

Among the first rapid antigen tests cleared by regulators was the BinaxNOW, which is made by Abbott Laboratories, costs $5 and doesn’t require any equipment.”

Costs $5 to the federal government. Imagine if Abbott could send it to you via Amazon or ship it in bulk to Wal Mart. Alas, rather than simply sell the tests on the open market, the federal government is the monopoly buyer, shipped them to states, and they sit on shelves . . .

“I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help” (No. 2)

Price controls working as well as they usually do.

Bloomberg:

Argentina’s government is investigating several food companies for allegedly withholding production or deliveries, possibly increasing oversight of an industry that already faces widespread price controls.

The Production Ministry plans to investigate Danone SA, Unilever PLC and Procter & Gamble Co, among others, for not “increasing production to its highest level of installed capacity” and ensuring proper delivery, according to a statement published Wednesday. The ministry says its goal is to protect consumers.

The three companies didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

Random Walk
There are bad taxes and there are bad taxes, and as bad taxes tend to do, this one endured (in this case from 1696–1851), despite initially being envisaged as lasting for just three years.

Robert M. Schwab and Wallace E. Oates on Britain’s Window Tax:

The window tax must rank among the very worst taxes in the history of Western Civilization. Imposed in 1696, the tax (a kind of predecessor of the modern property tax) was levied on dwellings with the tax liability based on the number of windows. The tax led to all kinds of efforts to reduce tax bills through such measures as the boarding up of windows and the construction of houses with very few windows (sometimes whole floors of houses were windowless). In spite of the pernicious health and aesthetic effects and of widespread protests, the tax persisted for over a century and a half: it was finally repealed in 1851.

The authors of the paper recount various absurdities, often grimly amusing:

Although the window tax removed the need for tax assessors to enter the house to count the number of hearths, the tax created some administrative problems of its own—not the least of which was the definition of a window for purposes of taxation. The law was vague, and it was never quite clear what constituted a window for tax purposes. In 1848, for example, Professor Scholefield of Cambridge paid tax on a hole in the wall of his coal cellar (HCDeb., 24 Feb., 1848). In the same year, Mr. Gregory Gragoe of Westminster paid tax for a trapdoor to his cellar (HCDeb., 24 Feb., 1848). An individual might even have to pay tax should a brick fall out of the wall if the hole admitted light into the house. Such an outcome could prove quite costly by forcing the resident to pay a higher rate on every window in his house. This issue was a source of considerable unrest among taxpayers. Indeed, as late as 1850, there were continued requests to the Chancellor of the Exchequer for clarifications on the definition of a window . . .

[The tax’s] distorting effects were widespread and profound. Residents throughout England and Scotland boarded up windows to avoid the tax. In 1848, Mr. Byers, the president of the Carpenters’ Society in London, reported to Parliament that nearly every house on Compton Street in Soho had employed him to reduce the number of windows (HCDeb., 1848). In many houses, bricks took the place of previously existing windows. Moreover, newly constructed dwellings economized in drastic ways on the number of windows. There is a case of an apartment building in Edinburgh in which the entire second floor (containing bedrooms) had no windows at all. The most serious impact of the window tax was on human health. The protests against the tax and the studies of its effects document the health crisis created largely by the lack of fresh air and ventilation. A series of studies by physicians and others found that the unsanitary conditions resulting from the lack of proper ventilation encouraged the propagation of numerous serious diseases such as dysentery, gangrene, and typhus . . .

A tax system creates a “notch” if a small change in behavior leads to a discrete change in both average and marginal tax rates. As we noted above, the window tax incorporated notches throughout much of its history. Consider, for example, the tax schedule over the 1747–57 period. As we showed above, a consumer who owned a home with nine or fewer windows paid no tax. But his neighbor whose home had ten windows would pay a tax of 6d for each of his windows. Consequently, the marginal tax rate for the tenth window was 60d (which is equal to 5s) and the average tax rate was 6d. Notches are uncommon and have received relatively little attention in the literature on taxation. “Kinks” are far more common. A tax system creates a kink if a small change in behavior leads to a discrete change in the marginal tax rate but just a very small change in the average rate. The United States federal individual income tax, for example, has several kinks. Earning an additional dollar could move a taxpayer into the next higher tax bracket, thus raising the marginal tax rate with (almost) no effect on the average tax rate…

It appears that the continued use of the window tax was, in part at least, a response to a setting of extreme budgetary tightness in which there was little room for reduction in any tax rates. Perhaps the lesson here is that when governments need to raise significant revenue, even a very bad tax can survive for a very long time.

Oh.

(H/t: Marginal Revolution)

— A.S.

To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Kayleigh McEnany clashes with Jake Tapper after drawing outrage for Biden tweet

    Former colleague told Jake Tapper Ms McEnany was courting QAnon with tweet

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

    While millions of Texans were without power in below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that the failure of the state's power grid "shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." Abbott said "our wind and our solar got shut down," which "thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power in a statewide basis." The main culprit for the Texas power outages is failures in the natural gas sector, though, so on Wednesday, Abbott walked back his comments. "I was asked a question on one TV show about renewable, and I responded to that question," Abbott said. "Every source of power that the state of Texas has has been compromised, whether it be renewable power such as wind or solar, but also, as I mentioned today, access to coal-generated power, access to gas-generated power, also have been compromised." For all of 2020, 40 percent of Texas energy came from natural gas–fired plants, 23 percent from wind turbines, 18 percent from coal, and 11 percent from nuclear power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas power grid. But in the winter, only about 7 percent of ERCOT's capacity was projected to come from wind sources. "Texas is still fossil-fueled," and it's obviously silly to suggest "the Republicans who run the state had accidentally adopted a Green New Deal that eliminated fossil fuels and destroyed the reliability of the grid," Michael Grunwald writes at Politico. "The real problem in Texas is the freaky weather, and unfortunately, climate change is delivering a lot more freaky weather" — a phenomenon Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe calls "global weirding." Abbott, in explaining the Texas grid failures, pleaded Wednesday that "this is a once-in-every-120-year cold front that we have to respond to." But "today, only a fool expects a hundred-year drought or flood or snowfall event to happen once every hundred years," Grunwald said, and Texas — and America — need to prepare accordingly. More stories from theweek.comThe parts of Texas not on its ERCOT power grid appear to have weathered the freeze with few outagesTrump comes out of hidingMalia Obama will reportedly help write Donald Glover's new TV series

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • McConnell ‘laughed’ at Trump’s blistering attack and plans to ignore former president from now on

    Donald Trump had called McConnell a ‘dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack’

  • The Dishonesty of Biden’s COVID Messaging

    After a campaign in which Joe Biden expressed supreme confidence that he could bring an end to, or at least substantially curb the damage wrought by, the coronavirus pandemic, his administration’s handling of the pandemic has left much to be desired. Rewind back to last fall. Biden was giving speeches about how while he trusted vaccines in general, he didn’t trust Donald Trump, and was thus skeptical of the coronavirus vaccines in particular. Biden’s running mate, then-senator Kamala Harris, said that she’d be hesitant to take a vaccine that came out during Trump’s term. When pressed about whether she would do so if Dr. Anthony Fauci and other reputable health authorities endorsed it, she doubled down: “They’ll be muzzled; they’ll be suppressed.” By December, it was clear that the vaccines were in fact on the brink of FDA approval, and that by the time Biden and Harris took their respective positions atop the executive branch, distribution would be well underway. Biden received the Pfizer vaccine mid-month, and Harris got it just before the year’s end. It was only right that the principals of the incoming administration should be protected. But it remains the case that Biden and Harris, without basis, undermined confidence in a medical miracle for their own political benefit and then jumped to the front of the considerable line for it. After receiving the vaccine, Biden moved into the White House with a mandate to get the pandemic under control. He announced his moonshot plan for national vaccination: administering 100 million shots by his 100th day in office. This was a dishonest PR ploy. During the week of Biden’s inauguration, the U.S. averaged 983,000 vaccinations a day, meaning the administration was setting itself a benchmark it could already be assured of hitting. Naturally, the public noticed, and almost immediately Biden was forced to increase his goal: He would now be aiming for an average of 1.5 million vaccinations a day at the end of his first 100 days. Already, we’ve reached that higher target, and not because of the Biden administration’s novel efforts. As National Review’s Jim Geraghty has reported, the Biden administration’s vaccination plan includes new federal sites, but no more doses of the vaccine. This presents not an opportunity to expand vaccination efforts — there are already plenty of places where people can be inoculated — but a bureaucratic obstacle that has made things harder on the states, some of which were not even aware that additional doses would not be made available at the new sites. Even worse, yesterday’s Morning Jolt noted that there’s still a substantial gap between the number of vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna and the number of vaccines actually being administered: As of this morning, according to the New York Times, Moderna and Pfizer have shipped more than 70 million doses to the states, and somehow the states have gotten only 52.8 million of those shots into peoples’ arms. The Bloomberg chart has a slightly better figure, showing states have administered 54.6 million doses, out of roughly the same total. That leaves anywhere from 15.4 to 17.2 million doses either in transit or sitting on shelves somewhere. The country is vaccinating about 1.67 million people per day according to the Times data, 1.69 million per day on the Bloomberg chart. Not great. The Biden administration has been similarly lackadaisical in its approach to school reopenings. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced last week that its goal was to have 51 percent of schools open “at least one day a week.” This target suffers from the same problem as the vaccination target: It’s already been met, and exceeded. Around 64 percent of school districts were already offering some kind of in-person instruction when Psaki spoke. The objective, given the enormous costs of virtual instruction on students, should be to open up the remaining 36 percent and turn partial reopenings back into full-time ones. To some extent, Biden walked Psaki’s stunningly slothful goal back during a CNN town-hall event on Tuesday, saying “I think many of them [will be open] five days a week. The goal will be five days a week,” and calling Psaki’s statement a “mistake.” Questions remain, though: If it was only a mistake, why did it take a week for it to be corrected? And why is the correction so vague as to leave room for fudging? How many, exactly, constitutes “many” to the Biden administration? Biden’s expectations game is a symptom of a greater problem: He never had the plan for handling the pandemic that he said he did. His campaign-season contention that he did was always a smoke-and-mirrors act that had more to do with tone and messaging than it did policy. To cover up the absence of tangible changes that it’s brought to the table, the new administration has tried to flood the zone with already achieved objectives and then tout their achievement as accomplishments. Dishonesty has many forms, and the Biden administration has proven itself no more forthright than its predecessors, even if its deceptions are sometimes more artful.

  • CNN says Chris Cuomo banned from covering brother, despite early pandemic exception

    A CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post that a rule that prohibits anchor Chris Cuomo from interviewing or covering his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "remains in place today."Why it matters: Chris Cuomo hosted his brother for numerous segments of "Cuomo Prime Time" to discuss the coronavirus last year, when New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic and the governor was winning plaudits for his crisis management. Gov. Cuomo is now facing a federal probe and calls to resign over his handling of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Chris Cuomo's show has not covered the controversy surrounding Gov. Cuomo — who was accused on Wednesday of threatening a Democratic state lawmaker over the alleged nursing home cover-up — despite other CNN programs reporting on the issue, according to the New York Post.It raises questions about whether the governor should have ever appeared on "Cuomo Prime Time," given the conflict of interest.What they're saying: "The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time," a CNN spokesperson told the Washington Post. "We felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." "As a result, we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today. CNN has covered the news surrounding Governor Cuomo extensively."Go deeper: Cuomo allegedly threatened a state lawmaker over nursing home scandalMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ted Cruz spotted boarding flight to Cancun amid Texas power outage

    Sen. Cruz and his family have left Texas during its unprecedented winter-weather state of emergency. The state of Texas is under a state of emergency. Wednesday night, photos circulated on Twitter that appear to show Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flying out of the state, heading to Cancun, Mexico.

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • U.S. urges Yemen's Houthis to stop military operations

    The United States urged Yemen's Houthi movement on Tuesday to halt an offensive on the government-held city of Marib and join international efforts to find a political solution to the more than six-year civil war. The advance by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on the last government-held city in Yemen's north threatens to complicate a new drive by U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to intensify diplomacy to end the conflict and increase aid deliveries as the country's humanitarian crisis deepens. State Department spokesman Ned Price called on the Houthis to halt the Marib attack, cease all military operations, end cross-border strikes on Saudi Arabia and participate in a U.N.-led peace process.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • At the WH press briefing, deputy national security advisor gives an update on the SolarWinds hack

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology Anne Neuberger gave an update on the investigation into the SolarWinds hack, which officials say compromised government and private industry computer systems and was backed by Russia.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • UK facing fresh diplomatic tensions with United Arab Emirates over 'kidnapped' Princess Latifa

    Dubai’s ruler is unlikely to be rattled by BBC Panorama’s explosive documentary about the alleged kidnapping of his daughter, as he insists that she was brought home as part of a “rescue mission.” But the saga of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Princess Latifa could quickly become a diplomatic nightmare for the wealthy Gulf state. UN officials have already begun poring over the latest video smuggled out of Dubai by the princesses’ allies, in which she claims she is being held against her will in a barricaded compound with no access to lawyers or medical help. They could then decide to pass the case on to the UN’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention for a high profile and potentially embarrassing investigation into the 71-year-old Dubai ruler. It may also heap unwelcome strain on the wealthy Gulf state’s relationship with Britain, which has a strong emphasis on security co-operation, investment and tourism.

  • Trump on Hannity reveals he only befriended Rush Limbaugh ‘when I got word he was with us all the way’

    Former president says he went on to play a lot of golf with the late radio host. ‘When he hit the ball, he hit it a long way’

  • Gunmen kill student, kidnap 42 in attack on Nigerian school

    Unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Wednesday and kidnapped 42 people including 27 students, the state governor said. The assailants stormed the Government Science secondary school in the Kagara district of Niger state at around 2 a.m., overwhelming the school's security detail, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said. Kidnappings for ransom by armed groups are common across many northern Nigerian states.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid