Message to Biden-Harris: Follow through on justice promises. Our brother deserves no less

Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa, Opinion contributors

When we voted for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, our brother, Sean Monterrosa, did not go to the polls with us. Police took that away from him, just like they took away his ability to raise a family and die as a happy, old man.

In June, a police officer in Vallejo, California, ended our brother’s life when he shot and killed Sean as he sat on his knees with his hands above his waist. The officer later claimed that he thought our brother had a gun — he did not. The officer has not been held accountable. Now, we enter the holiday season without our only brother.

We know nothing will bring Sean back, but by voting for Biden, we believed there was a better chance for accountability the next time a police officer kills, and for a less cruel, less carceral system. We believed there was a chance for change that could prevent the next police shooting, so that more people would not have to join the sisterhood and brotherhood of those who have lost so much to police violence.

Ashley, left, and Michelle Monterrosa

We are not, however, naive. The work does not end with Biden’s election. Rather, it is only getting started, and that is what we told his transition team when we talked to them last month. We told his team that the grassroots army who delivered Biden to the White House demands that his administration take on the issues of police violence and mass incarceration. These issues have devastated people of color for generations, and statements or even minor changes will accomplish nothing.

The reality is that the federal government has regularly failed to address these issues. Democratic and Republican alike, president after president, our leaders have perpetuated policies that cause harm without making us safer. If the past eight months of protests have shown anything, it is that people have had enough of politicians doing nothing. The new president has not been inaugurated, but the Biden administration needs to know that the time is right now to reverse course.

COLUMN: Cops shouldn't be first at scene in mental health crises. NYC pilot program needed nationwide

We, members of the impacted community, refuse to wait to see what the administration proposes. We have had enough of waiting. Instead, we have joined 36 other families who have lost loved ones to police violence in endorsing every one of the Grassroots Law Project’s demands for the Biden-Harris administration.

These demands include expanding pattern-and-practice investigations into local police forces, ending the militarization of the police and ending the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s ability to stop people with impunity. They also include increasing the funding and staffing of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division that prosecutes police who cause harm.

Just as we watched the lengths local law enforcement went to protect officers in Breonna Taylor’s case, we have seen over and over that many local prosecutors cannot be trusted to hold their own police accountable. Instead, the DOJ must have the authority and the marching orders to step in to send the message that when police kill, when police brutalize, there will be accountability and consequences.

If enacted, these demands will produce transformative change by substantially reducing mass incarceration, measurably curbing violent policing, and providing justice and accountability for families like ours who have been directly harmed by injustice in this country. We hope the administration will act quickly on them.

COLUMN: Biden needs attorney general with integrity, proven record on civil rights

If not enacted, the very army that helped him win the White House will be outside marching, as we have been after police killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks.

Even one day’s inaction will be too many. Across the country, police are routinely not held accountable, and as a result they cause harm with impunity. Since 2010, Vallejo police have killed 19 people.

The Plain View Project — a nationwide database of social media activity by police that's run by Philadelphia lawyers — found that more than 300 Philadelphia officers posted racist, sexist and xenophobic content on social media. And The Boston Globe recently reported that when Boston police officers break the law, their legal troubles “just melt away.”

Examples of abusive police officers could go on and on, but the number held accountable falls short. And their harmful, racist behavior is almost accepted as the price of doing business in most communities. That must end.

There are serious public safety consequences to our failure to hold police forces to the standards applied to everyone else. People stop trusting the police, and that means they don’t report crimes and they take justice into their own hands. How can people rely on someone to protect them when they know the police might just cause harm — like what just happened in Philadelphia, when police shot and killed Walter Wallace Jr., just minutes after responding to a mental health check requested by Wallace’s mother.

By prioritizing the demands set out by the Grassroots Law Project, the Biden-Harris administration can truly lay claim to doing as much for civil rights as any administration. We will be watching. Does the administration mean what it says, or will it just be more of the status quo?

If it is the latter, the administration can expect us at their door. Our brother deserves no less.

Ashley and Michelle Monterrosa are the sisters of Sean Monterrosa, who was shot to death in June by police in Vallejo, California.

