Message board's license plate reader helps police charge two in racial slur posting

A highway message board's ability to read license plates has led to two men being charged in the displaying of a racial slur on the device near Huyetts Crossroads last month, according to Washington County District Court records.

Ian Timothy Klick, 19, of Hagerstown, and Wade Avery Horst, 18, of Clear Spring, are each charged by summons with committing a race or religious crime against a person or group and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000.

The charges stem from the discovery March 9 that the electronic sign on U.S. 40 near Smithfield Farm Lane, which had been programed to read, "don't text and drive," was altered to display a racial slur.

Maryland State Police found that three lock latches on the message board's control box had been broken to gain access to the controls, according to charging documents filed against the two men.

The act was initially categorized a destruction of property incident, but was then investigated as a hate crime, police said earlier.

The message board is equipped with a license plate recognition system that collected information on the vehicles that passed by. Investigators checked that information going backwards from the time the slur was discovered and contacted multiple owners and drivers of vehicles captured by the system. Some acknowledged seeing the slur and taking pictures of it, but they denied tampering with the sign, the charging documents state.

The system recorded Horst's mother's car three times late on the night before the slur was discovered. A trooper went to her home and asked her to have her son contact him, the documents state.

Horst admitted in a telephone call to the trooper that he and Klick altered the sign, the documents state. While being interviewed at the state police barrack, Horst said he was driving along U.S. 40 when Klick told him to stop at the sign.

Horst said Klick "went up to the sign and broke into the sign and broke into the control panel and began messing with the controls." Horst said he later saw that the sign had been altered, the documents state.

Klick admitted during his interview at the barrack that he manipulated the controls to change the message and said that Horst was in and out of the car at the scene, but did not touch the sign, according to the documents.

No court date has been set in the case, according to online court records.

