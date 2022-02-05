What message did China send by choosing Uyghur torchbearer?

JOHN LEICESTER
·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — As soon as a Uyghur athlete helped light the Olympic flame at the Beijing Olympics, the debate began: Was it a defiant signal from Chinese leaders, or proof that protests around the world were having impact?

The selection of Dinigeer Yilamujiang for the supreme honor of being a final Olympic torchbearer at the ceremony that opened the Winter Games in Beijing on Friday night was a huge surprise.

What it meant — because Olympic gestures like this always have meaning — wasn't clear.

U.S.-based human rights lawyer Rayhan Asat — whose brother Ekpar Asat is among more than 1 million Uyghurs that China has imprisoned — was at first aghast.

The pictures of Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old cross-country skier, holding the torch with Zhao Jiwen, a skier from China's dominant Han majority — both of them all smiles — reminded Asat of the half-Jewish fencer, Helene Mayer, who competed for Germany at the 1936 Summer Olympics that Adolf Hitler hosted in Berlin.

“I did feel like history is repeating itself,” Asat said in a phone interview. “This is like a new low. That is how I felt, initially.”

But on reflection, Asat saw crumbs of encouragement. China has steadfastly rejected international criticism of its crackdown on Uyghurs, treatment that the U.S. government and others have said is tantamount to genocide. China's hosting of the Games has made many exiled Uyghurs feel that their voices aren't heard.

But the selection of a relatively unknown athlete to light the flame couldn’t be a coincidence. Asat said, after her initial outrage had subsided, she figured China isn't as immune to outside criticism as it pretends.

“It obviously cares profoundly about outside criticism. This is why it’s important that we keep criticizing,” she said. “I do feel like Beijing is very much scared that it has lost its international reputation."

China says the detention centers in the western Xinjiang region were built to fight Islamic extremism. Leaders say the camps provided job training and have since been closed. Uyghurs overseas say their loved ones are still imprisoned.

Some saw the choice of Yilamujiang as a deliberate poke in the eye to critics.

“That was very, very much a deliberate choice," said Darren Byler, an assistant professor of international studies at Canada’s Simon Fraser University who has written extensively about the camps.

“I think it should be read as China saying we are not backing away from our stance on what we’re doing in Xinjiang and we don’t really care what the world thinks about it,” Byler told The Associated Press by phone.

The Chinese public has been mobilized to support Xinjiang following an international campaign against the use of cotton from the region amid allegations of forced labor.

“I think that this was intended for an international audience primarily but certainly for the domestic audience as well as a sign of defiance and strength,” Byler said.

Officially, there has been little commentary on Yilamujiang's role, although the Communist Party newspaper Global Times wrote Saturday that her Xinjiang background was “worth noting."

International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams said it did not take a torchbearer's ethnicity into consideration when giving its approval, but added; “I think it was a lovely concept.”

Among the multiple human rights issues overshadowing the Games, Xinjiang by far looms the largest.

Human rights groups have dubbed these the “Genocide Games,” and the U.S. and several other Western democracies have cited rights abuses in staging a diplomatic boycott of the event.

Uyghurs, who are culturally, linguistically and religiously distinct from Han Chinese, have long resented Beijing's heavy-handed rule and the influx of migrants who have reaped economic benefits in the resource-rich region.

The resentment erupted into a series of violent incidents labeled terrorism by China, leading president and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping to demand a mass crackdown. The network of camps was established around 2017.

Critics and former inmates told of strict discipline and harsh living conditions inside. Other reports spoke of families separated by the authorities, mass surveillance and coercive birth control policies forced on Muslim women.

China dismisses accusations of abuses as “the lie of the century" and says its policies have resulted in an end to separatist violence. Critics say the result has been a traumatized population, cultural dislocation and continuing abuses.

China's policies in Xinjiang should have elicited a stronger response from the international community, including a total boycott of the Games, said Kamaltürk Yalqun, a Uyghur was one of several students chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.

“It should be a collective responsibility when such kind of atrocities are happening,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking for me to see such a cold response from people.”

Whether Yilamujiang sees a political role for herself isn't clear. Her social media posts have focused entirely on her desire to compete successfully.

Born in Xinjiang's far-northwestern Altay prefecture that borders Kazakhstan, Russia and Mongolia, she was first coached by her father, himself a pioneer in Chinese cross-country skiing. The practice of using felt-lined skis to travel and hunt in the region is believed to date back thousands of years.

In recent years, Yilamujiang has competed extensively abroad and began her Beijing Olympics campaign Saturday.

The fact her parents are both government employees provides the right sort of background to receive the government's political and financial support required by virtually all elite Chinese athletes.

That, said Byler, “really protects the family."

Among the Chinese public, information about Xinjiang is derived mainly from government propaganda that emphasizes economic development and social harmony, while dismissing all outside criticism.

At a park just north of the stadium Saturday, Beijing residents told The Associated Press they saw Yilamujiang’s participation as a show of ethnic unity devoid of any political message.

“When I saw two athletes, my first reaction was gender equality," said Jiang Miya, adding she perceived no real link to the issue of Xinjiang or politics in general.

Another resident, Wang Yang, said the event sent a message of “unity and progress" that shouldn't be tainted by politics.

“Don’t magnify or politicize this kind of issue," Wang said. “We should separate sports and politics, enjoy the Olympics wholeheartedly, and talk less about politics.”

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • See the most dazzling moments from the Winter Olympics opening ceremony

    Check out all the best pictures from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony, from a gorgeous LED flower display to fireworks over teh city.

  • What to watch at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Colorado edition

    The must-watch competitions at this year's Winter Olympics feature Colorado athletes.What to watch: From alpine skiing to figure skating, the state's competitors are poised to land on the podium and once again showcase our deep Olympic history.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here are seven Colorado storylines to follow.1. The spotlight this year will shine on Mikaela Shiffrin, the 26-year-old from Edwards who is planning to compete in all five individua

  • Beijing Olympics officially underway as opening ceremony kicks off

    The Beijing Winter Olympics is officially underway as the opening ceremony kicked off on Friday.The show began once Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach took their seats, The Associated Press reported. Performers bowed towards Xi while individuals walked by the country's flag, with China parading different ethnicities of citizens to attempt to present a united front in the country.The ceremony...

  • Father discovered a medieval English gold coin worth a record $875,000 on the first day he tried out his new metal detector

    A father from Devon, England, was encouraged by his children to take up his old metal detecting hobby, and he found an 800-year-old coin.

  • For Alex: US snowboardcrossers have injured Deibold on mind

    Nick Baumgartner stopped in midsentence, the emotions welling up as he thought of an injured teammate who couldn't join the U.S. snowboardcross team at the Beijing Olympics. Tough not seeing Alex Deibold in Team USA gear in China after he suffered a head injury in a crash during qualifying at a World Cup event just days before his scheduled arrival in Beijing. “I was just texting with him and I’m thankful that I am able to text with him because it was it was definitely a little scary,” Hagen Kearney said of Deibold's crash in Italy last weekend.

  • Russia tells Germany it is open to ending media row

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday it would respond in kind if Germany moved to end a dispute over their respective media outlets, but would escalate the row if Berlin chose to do so. Russia said a day earlier https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/russia-closes-deutsche-welle-broadcasters-moscow-arm-retaliatory-move-against-2022-02-03 it was shutting down the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Moscow and stripping its staff of their accreditation in response to Berlin banning broadcasts by Russia's RT DE channel. Deutsche Welle's staff handed back their accreditations and its Moscow team stopped work on Friday.

  • Everything you need to know about the Beijing Olympics

    Everything you need to know about the Beijing Olympics

  • 5 MLB pitchers on witness list for trial over Skaggs' death

    Five major league pitchers are on the government's witness list for the trial of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death. Boston's Garrett Richards, who spent his first eight big league seasons with the Angels, would testify that Eric Prescott Kay once asked him for unused oxycodone pills, according to filing by federal prosecutors posted Thursday. Kay's trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in Fort Worth after several postponements.

  • Red Sox continue to rise in Baseball America farm system rankings

    The Red Sox have steadily improved their farm system under Chaim Bloom, and Baseball America is certainly recognizing that improvement, writes John Tomase.

  • Final results of Shasta County supervisor recall election may be weeks away

    The Shasta County Elections Office estimates there are 1,975 ballots left to be counted from Tuesday's District 2 supervisor recall election.

  • Charles Oakley on Michael Jordan, Pat Riley's impact and his biggest regret as a Knick | SportsNite

    Former Knick Charles Oakley joins Eamon McAnaney to discuss his book 'The Last Enforcer.' Oakley shares stories of Michael Jordan, the impact Pat Riley had on the team and their identity, his biggest regret as a Knick as well as why he's taking Michael Jordan over LeBron James in a pick-up game. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.

  • Nathan Chen’s Net Worth Reveals What He’ll Make if He Wins Gold at the Olympics

    This figure skater can skate laps around our bank accounts.

  • Netflix's 2022 movie mega-trailer: A-list stars & first looks at 'Enola Holmes 2,' 'The Adam Project' & more

    Just when you thought it was safe to get up off the couch, Netflix releases a mega-trailer teasing out its entire movie calendar through the end of 2022 (new titles are slated to drop every single week, though not every film has a release date yet). The 3-minute video is chock full of sneak peeks at major films like The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Enola Holmes 2, Slumberland, Day Shift, Spiderhead (previously titled Escape from Spiderhead), Wendell & Wild, The School for Good and Evil, Boo!, The

  • Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'legitimate political discourse'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican Party on Friday censured U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for joining Congress' investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, calling the probe an attack on "legitimate political discourse." Cheney and Kinzinger are the only Republicans on the House of Representatives Jan. 6 select committee. The panel is investigating who -- including people in Trump's circle -- had any role in planning or enabling the worst assault on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.

  • 'It's Excited Nervousness': First Wave of US Troops Heads to Europe as Russia Eyes Ukraine

    The first wave of some 2,000 U.S. troops to beef up NATO's warfighting capacity in eastern Europe deployed from Fort Bragg.

  • Missouri prosecutors say proposed self-defense bill from GOP state lawmaker would 'make murder legal'

    Prosecutors, police officers and local politicians are sounding the alarm about a self-defense bill in Missouri's Senate, saying the legislation would effectively make murder legal in the state.The bill is sponsored by Republican state Sen. Eric Burlison and was last discussed at a hearing in the state Senate's Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.According to SB666: "Under current...

  • Video: ‘Lazy King’ hits title-winning inverted triangle armbar, hangs upside down to celebrate

    Abdoul Abdouraguimov won the ARES welterweight title with an incredible first-round submission against a savvy UFC veteran.

  • Hop on China's Bullet Train for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    Check out Chinas high-speed rail designed to transport Olympic athletes around three venues in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • Dutch Journalist Covering Beijing Olympics Pulled Away by Guard During Live Broadcast

    A Dutch journalist was interrupted and pulled out of frame by a Chinese security guard while covering the Beijing Olympics on Friday. As can be seen in a video that quickly went viral on Friday, NOS correspondent Sjoerd den Daas was reporting outside of the National Stadium in Beijing during the Olympics’ opening ceremony when […]

  • Republican anger over 2020 a wild card in midterms

    "I think there are a lot of people who are saying it's rigged and there's no point in even going out and voting," a GOP statehouse candidate said. "I hope that doesn't happen."