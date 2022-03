Message to gun owners: Secure your firearms and lock your car doors

If we want to stem the flow of guns finding their way onto Chatham County's streets, gun owners need to lock their car doors, according to both the Savannah and Chatham County police departments.

In unincorporated Chatham County in 2021, 73 guns were stolen from 68 vehicles — 63 of those vehicles were unlocked. Only five cars had their windows broken, meaning that the guns were most likely in view and the doors were locked — a crime of opportunity, according to crime analysts. That number represents an uptick from 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when 45 guns were reported stolen from unlocked vehicles.

Handguns stolen from vehicles are often later used in the commission of a crime.

Within the city of Savannah, 199 of the total 442 guns reported stolen were lifted from unlocked vehicles, a nearly 32% increase over 2020 and a nearly 60% increase over 2019.

Of the 28 guns recovered in 2021, all were handguns. Within the city of Savannah, handguns comprised 88% of guns reported stolen over the past six years.

A CCPD crime analyst confirmed that most guns stolen are handguns but said rifles and shotguns have been reported stolen as well. CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley said the department was unaware of any “ghost guns” being stolen from vehicles.

Ghost guns, however, are a growing concern nationwide. They are untraceable as they are often bought online or at gun shows as kits and do not have assigned serial numbers. Because they can be assembled at home and do not require background checks, felons, domestic abusers and gun traffickers can skirt gun laws and procure them. Neither CCPD nor SPD had statistics regarding how many ghost guns have been confiscated or used in the commission of crimes.

Chief Hadley said that “about half the time,” the gun owner said they didn’t know their serial number, which makes it more difficult to trace where the gun came from or to whom it belongs.

The only way they can tell whether stolen guns are used in the commission of later crimes is if they seize them the scene or, if found later, can trace them back to a specific crime, but Chief Hadley said CCPD recovers only one or two of those per year, if that.

Although both SPD and CCPD were unable to verify how many stolen guns were used in the commission of later crimes, one incident illuminates the consequences of gun owner carelessness.

In November 2021, a gun was reported stolen out of an unlocked vehicle. One month later, on Dec. 4, 2021, SPD discovered that same gun used in the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old on Duval Street, according to a departmental press release.

A handgun that is left in a vehicle can be stolen and then used in other crimes.

At the time, SPD Chief Roy Minter said, “This incident could have been avoided.” He offered a bevy of solutions to gun owners: lock your doors, remove guns from your vehicles and secure them in your home. He added that gun owners should talk to their children about the dangers of firearms. To improve gun safety, SPD provides free gun locks to the public, available at headquarters and all SPD precincts.

“Reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets could have a major impact on the violent crime and shootings occurring in our city,” Minter stated in the press release.

