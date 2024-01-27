Message From the Mayor

Jan. 27—Dear Citizens:

As the Mayor of Corsicana, it is my honor and privilege to serve the community. In this regard, I would like to share my thoughts on our past, present, and future.

In 2023, Corsicana celebrated its 175th Anniversary, marking a significant milestone for our city. With a unique history that sets us apart from other communities, Corsicana is a great place to live and visit, and we should continue promoting it as such.

As a city, we all desire a safe and welcoming environment where individuals and families can be happy and successful. I ran for Mayor because I want to build on the great work accomplished in our recent past and give back to the community that has provided so much opportunity for me and my family. Corsicana is where I live, work, and have raised my family. The decisions we are making now impact everyone today and in the future.

We must continue to build strong relationships and ensure that every citizen's voice is heard and respected. Our future lies in building an inclusive, informed city with opportunities for everyone.

We must continue to evolve to provide everyone with a safe and affordable place to live, excellent schools, great-paying jobs, sound infrastructure, and relevant activities for everyone.

I am grateful for the relationships I have built with the City Council, city leaders, and with our community over the years. We, as elected officials or government employees, are committed to delivering excellent service through a responsive and effective government, to ensure that everyone's health, safety, and infrastructure needs are met. Our goal is that all residents experience this every time they interact with a city leader or employee.

I will repeat this message several times because it is crucial. The government alone cannot improve our community; it requires your participation as well. By volunteering your skills and time on various community boards, committees, commissions, and other volunteer opportunities, we can have a truly representative government. Your unique viewpoints, experiences, and perspectives will assist us in shaping city policies and keeping us focused on providing efficient and effective services to the citizens. I encourage everyone to join us in addressing all of our challenges by attending City Council meetings, joining a board or committee, and working with churches and non-profits through numerous volunteer opportunities. These are the most effective ways to actively engage with local government and truly know the needs of Corsicana.

I am regularly invited to speak at various clubs and organizations, and I am always happy to accept.

I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize that there are several ways to get involved in the city as a volunteer or to have a direct conversation about issues and concerns. Additionally, the website is an excellent source of up-to-date news and information. Therefore, I encourage you to keep yourself informed by visiting www.cityofcorsicana.com regularly.

The following are a few of my key priorities moving forward:

Safety and Well-Being:

It is crucial to continue to invest in and spend time in areas that are most affected by poverty, inequity, and crime. This will help us create a safe and healthy environment for everyone. We also need to continue to ensure that healthcare and social services are available and accessible to all.

Invest:

We are dedicated to promoting intentional economic development that enhances the standard of living for all residents across every neighborhood. Equitable development implies that all members of the community are involved in the progress of the city. Our aim is to attract great job opportunities, new employers, and diverse housing options to the city of Corsicana.

Attract:

In order to address the constantly changing business landscape, our top priority is to develop stable and growing family-wage jobs across all industries. To achieve this goal, we encourage cooperation between local businesses, educational institutions, government agencies, and the Chamber. By working together, we can create sustainable careers that empower our workforce and business community to thrive.

Promote:

Our city has a unique history and attractions, a vibrant Downtown, and an Arts District. We are dedicated to enhancing and expanding our programs to promote tourism in our city.

Thank you for your ongoing support. I am excited to work with you to continue working toward each of these goals. While we may not achieve perfection, we can strive to do our best every day. If you have any thoughts, comments, questions, or concerns, please don't hesitate to contact my office or send us an email. We are collectively headed in the right direction, but we still have a tremendous opportunity to make our city a top destination in Central Texas to live, work and raise a family. We can and will achieve this together.

Sincerely,

Michael W. Fletcher, Mayor

City of Corsicana