A message from Tara Mosley; concerns about fracking in state parks | Voice of the People

It’s time to let women lead Akron

Akron, I hope this open letter finds you all well and thriving in our vibrant community. As someone who has lived in Akron my entire life, I have witnessed the ebb and flow of our city’s growth, challenges and triumphs. But on Jan. 1, there is a sense of optimism and a vision for steering Akron toward a new and promising direction. A direction that encompasses women in leadership. A direction that moves Akron forward in a new direction, with women leading. Our city has always been a tapestry of diverse talents, resilient spirits and unwavering community bonds. However, to harness our collective potential and address the evolving needs of our residents, I believe it is time for fresh leadership to guide us into a prosperous future.In envisioning this new chapter, I propose a leadership approach prioritizing inclusivity, innovation and collaboration with women leading. We must embrace the richness of our community’s ideas and perspectives, ensuring every voice is heard and valued. By fostering a culture of open communication and dialogue, we can take into the wealth of creativity within our city.Moreover, we must advocate for a commitment to innovation and forward-thinking policies. Akron has a wealth of untapped potential, especially in sustainable development, technology integration and community-driven initiatives. A new leadership should spearhead efforts to explore these opportunities, positioning our city as a beacon of progress.Collaboration is key to overcoming challenges and achieving lasting success. I propose forging partnerships between local businesses, educational institutions and community organizations. By uniting our strengths, we can address issues such as economic revitalization, education and health care, holistically and comprehensively.The time has come for Akron to embark on a new journey under fresh and visionary leadership. I am confident that embracing inclusivity, innovation and collaboration can usher in an era of prosperity that benefits every resident. I look forward to witnessing the positive transformations unfolding as we collectively move Akron forward, and that begins with women leading our City Council forward with Margo Sommerville, Linda Omobien and Nancy Holland.

Akron Councilwoman Tara L. Mosley, Ward 5

Stop fracking in Ohio parks

Most Ohioans treasure our beautiful state parks and other natural lands and want them to be preserved. But the gerrymandered Republican majority in the Statehouse ignored our wishes when lawmakers passed House Bill 507, which fast-tracked fracking in these beloved areas.

Now, despite enormous public resistance statewide and a pending Ohio attorney general investigation, the Oil and Gas Land Management Commission voted to approve fracking in three state parks and wildlife areas:

Salt Fork State Park (Ohio’s largest) in Guernsey County

Valley Run Wildlife Area in Carroll County

Zepernick Wildlife Area in Columbiana County

This is a deeply troubling precedent. Ohio has never allowed fracking in state parks or wildlife areas. But oil and gas companies will soon begin bidding to frack in Salt Fork. Other areas will follow.

Ohio public lands should not be used for fossil fuel production. We should do everything possible to ensure that they remain healthy, vibrant and accessible to all. We can start by letting people know our most treasured spaces are under attack. Go to saveohiopark.org to learn more and join the fight to save our public lands.

Sherry McMillen, Cuyahoga Falls

Restore child tax credit

While the economy is doing well overall, many families still rely on minimum wage jobs for their income and so many are struggling.

Through the years, the Child Tax Credit has helped millions of families keep their heads above water financially and has drastically cut poverty. It was expanded during the pandemic and helped keep many more families and children out of poverty. Sadly, Congress failed to renew the expansion; as a result, millions of children were pushed back into poverty.

Restoring the expanded Child Tax Credit is the most immediate, meaningful and direct way to help families meet basic needs. Roughly 19 million lower-income children are currently denied the maximum credit because their parents don’t earn enough. Congress is currently considering extending some corporate tax breaks.

Surely, if there’s money for corporations, then there must be money for families. Please tell your members of Congress to focus on kids who need help the most and expand the Child Tax Credit.

Sara Patrick, Strongsville

Poisoning the blood?

Donald Trump is talking about all of us, isn’t he? Immigrants poisoning the blood of the nation.

Both sets of my grandparents came to the United States in the early 1900s. The Greeks were loathed for a period of time and then so were the German-speaking folks. And then the fear and loathing passed on to others — which Trump and his unprincipled cohorts are trying to do again. For the record, I don’t think my family nor other immigrant families spoiled the blood of the nation.

Nothing inspires me as much as my extended family. We have peoples from multiple ethnicities, races, religions and persuasions. We just get along. I still treasure one of the first times going to my wife’s family home. There were Chinese-speaking folks in one corner of the house and Spanish-speaking folks in another. Amazing. It is what you see in larger urban areas and no one thinks twice about it. It is part of why the U.S. is the envy of the world.

I have been blessed to have worked with folks from many parts of the world. Good, smart, productive people. Many parts of this country need more good, smart, productive people. My wish for the new year is that we focus more on harmonizing with our international brethren, not on fearmongering and strutting for the base.

Dick Bardoulas, Copley

