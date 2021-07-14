Message to the unvaccinated masses: This isn’t all about you and your life choices

I promised myself two months ago that I would quit writing about COVID-19. Not because I thought the pandemic was over but because I needed a break from all the people, bots and assorted conspiracy theory groups that send me a deluge of emails every time the word “covid” pops up in one of my columns. It’s not that I couldn’t handle the hate infused diatribes. What really got me was the atrocious grammar. There’s only so much misspelling a girl can handle.

I also needed a break from thinking about the pandemic. It was the first of May and I was fully vaccinated and ready to mingle. I had friends to see and places to go. Now, a mere 60 something days later, trepidation has sprinted back into my life.

It was the delta variant that was my wake-up call that this isn’t over by a long shot. I know that being vaccinated is providing me a great deal of protection from the variant. But over the past two weeks I’ve been seeing more and more people go back to wearing masks.

In the interest of science and my own abundant nosiness, I started asking strangers at Target and the grocery store why they were wearing a mask. In an effort to not be creepy I would gently say, “May I ask you a question about your mask and inquire if you’re wearing it because you’re not vaccinated or are you vaccinated and a little freaked out about the new variants?”

Not one person ran away from me or reported me to security. Pardon me while I toot my own horn and proclaim that this is because back in the day when I was a TV reporter no one was better at the “MOS” (Man On the Street) interview than I was. Yeah, I’ve still got it.

In my extremely unscientific survey, everyone I “interviewed” said they had been vaccinated but had decided to re-mask out of abundance of caution due to variants and the large number of people who still remained unvaccinated.

Yeah, the whole unvaccinated thing is rough. But what really upends the cognitive reasoning portion of my brain is not being vaccinated and not wearing a mask.

I have a friend who works in a retail clothing store and she says all the signs that say, “vaccinated people are welcome to not wear a mask in our store” is all theater because almost no one who comes in is wearing a mask and she adds, “It’s not like Kansas has a 100% vaccination rate.”

I have witnessed two people I know who are very vocal about their adamant refusal to get a vaccine not wearing masks and it was jarring. Both times it was in settings with a high concentration of humans. Also, both times there was signage asking unvaccinated people to wear masks.

But these unvaccinated people just mingled up close and personal with a crowd of humanity in an indoor setting totally maskless. It made me angry. I knew if I said anything the response would have been, “You’re vaccinated so why do you care?”

Oh, but I do care, so very, very, much. I care about the children who can’t get vaccinated and are now, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a large number of the coronavirus patients in America. I care about people who have compromised immune systems who couldn’t receive the vaccine. I care about the people who did get vaccinated but due to existing health conditions are still at a higher risk.

So, I guess the bigger question is why don’t you?

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.