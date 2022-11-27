Messages of hope to Oxford: 'They will never be forgotten'

From across the state, Michiganders want Oxford residents to know: You are not alone.

As Nov. 30 approaches, marking one year since the Oxford High School shooting, the Free Press asked readers from all over the state to leave messages of hope for Oxford community members. Dozens answered our call; their unedited messages are posted below.

People sign a board with messages of support at a memorial at an entrance to Oxford High School after a vigil in downtown Oxford on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, for the Oxford community.

"Warm hugs." Anonymous

To the Oxford High School community, "I’ve followed the stories of courage, love and healing that have come from the tragic events of November 30, 2021. Every time I’m visiting Oxford I think of those students and families affected and the strength and courage it takes to move forward. I follow those recovering through the GoFund me pages. I’ll continue to keep this community in my prayers and heart." With love and hope, Nancy Lanzon

"The resiliency that your entire community has shown is truly astounding and remarkable. I think about my former colleagues often and keep you in my prayers as always." Anonymous

"You are in my heart and in the hearts of all of us in Lake Orion. Your love and courage inspire us to keep working for safe schools, gun control laws and human dignity💖" Anonymous

"Dear families of Oxford, know of my continued prayers for your healing and may you find peace that the murderer will be paying for his crime for the remainder of his life." Anonymous

One of a few signs made to show support for Justin Shilling on North Perry Street in front of McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac on Dec. 3, 2021.

"I cannot imagine what the families and students teachers & staff have had to go through with this horrible tragedy and my heart goes out to all of you. It’s not enough and feels empty to state it should never have happened, I do know each one of you can make a big difference and bring happiness to yourself and others and pursue your goals and live each day to its fullest and once again find joy in each day." Anonymous

"No one should have to go through the horror that you faced. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. And we are wishing you healing as you come up on this first anniversary." Anonymous

"From Dick Ebersol's new memoir, 'From Saturday Night to Sunday Night,' he states that Tim Russert (NBC Today show) found a way to put the loss of his 14-year-old in a way that somehow made sense and even offered a little comfort: 'If someone came to you and said, 'Susan, (Dick's wife) this is the grand design. We're going to give you young Teddy for fourteen years, and then we're going to take him home, you would have signed up for that deal, right?'" Leigh Stubblefield

"What does being strong mean? It means asking for help, lending support when needed, and being through for each other. The #OxfordStrong hashtag took over social media following Nov. 30. All of Michigan continues to stand behind you and support you as you grieve Nov. 30. You are all amazing!" Anonymous

"Sending much love and prayers for everyone! Keeping you in my happy thoughts during a difficult time for Oxford. Your a shining example of the best of Michigan! Oxford strong!" Anonymous

"I can’t begin to imagine what you went through last year, and how those memories and feelings may be resurfacing this year. You deserve the time to grieve, to be angry, and to feel how you need to feel. But think of how far you’ve come since last November, and remember all the friends and family who were there for you, who showed such strong support and love. You are not alone, and if you do feel alone, invite someone to a coffee downtown, or to grab some pizza. There are so many in the community that want to support you and make you feel safe. We are here for you." Anonymous

"Condolences for every parent with a child affected by this tragedy. Parents, please listen to your children." Anonymous

"Dear Oxford, Look for the helpers. There are lots of wonderful people out there trying to make the world a better, safer more loving place to be. Lean into them. Be the beacon of hope for others. The only way to help yourself feel better is to help someone else feel better. Be a helper. If we all work together to make the world a better place it can be. Sending love to all of you." Suzy

"My prayers go out to the Oxford community and just know that God doesn't put on us more then we can bare so Oxford's shoulders are like stone. YOU GOT THIS OXFORD!! Sorrow lasts but a night BUT JOY COMES IN THE MORNING! God bless you." Amanda Burns

"Strength." Anonymous

"I will continue to pray for the Oxford Community Members and use my voice to speak up for stricter gun control legislation. No child, no family, no school, no community and no world should ever experience this type of trauma." Anonymous

Family members of the slain Oxford High School students place flowers at a sign at the entrance to the school after a moment of silence as they arrive at Oxford High School during the March For Our Lives Oxford event on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

"Hi, my name is Anissa Sia. I go to Mercy High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The entire Oxford Community is in my family and I's prayers. I hope that each and every one of you is having a healthy and supportive recovery. I know I cannot say that I understand the pain you have all gone through but I really do hope that everyone who witnessed and lost family members are doing better. Take your time to heal. We are and will always be here for you. Enjoy the holidays and remember that no matter what, God is always with you and will be." Anissa Sia

"Dear Oxford Community, My heart broke for you a year ago and all of you continue to be in my thoughts. I’ve cried with you, stood strong with you, and have been so proud to have you as a neighboring community." Anonymous

"I just want to say to all of you young adults and community members that you are not and never will be alone. I didn’t grow up in Oxford, but I’ve worked there and have family there and the community never hesitated to welcome me with open arms. There is a student who was in the school that day that I consider family so of course, I was heartbroken and scared. I am a college student and even I get anxious going to class knowing that it’s possible for horrors to occur; but, I remember the bravery and resilience of the students of Oxford every single day and it helps me through. I may be older than you but I look up to you all and I thank the community for taking me in and I couldn’t be prouder to spend such a significant amount of time in this place with these people." Anonymous

"May God continue to hold these innocent victims in the palm of His hand, and let their spirits give comfort and peace to everyone who love and miss them. They will never be forgotten." Anonymous

"You are not alone we will stand with you to the end. May God bless all of you and your family and community. We will stand with you. Stand strong, Oxford and God bless all of you." Anonymous

"Although no words can bring back your lost friends and loved ones, I hope you find comfort in knowing that Michiganders from all over the state are lifting you up in our prayers today and sending you love and light. From here on out, may you know only goodness, kindness, and grace." Annie S., Fort Gratiot, Mich.

"Hello, this is for Oxford. My name is David Price, and I just want you to know that I'm thinking about you. And I know this is been a rough year for everyone, all those affected and parents, students, teachers family members. I just wanted to let you know that I'm thinking about you and I keep you in my prayers and thoughts and I just hope you can find some joy in your life ... Find some joy in your lives. I'm thinking about you a lot. I'm a therapist, that's my profession and I feel for all of you. I'm a parent also. So parents, students, family members, everyone involved: Hang in there and I'm thinking about you. Thanks." David Price

"Your strength and resilience in the face of a horrendous act is admired; enduring something no child, parent, teacher or administrator should ever have to. You are always in my thoughts. Oxford Strong." Anonymous

"I am so sorry for all the loss Oxford has endured. Loss of children, friends and family makes the heart break in places never knew existed. My thoughts and prayers are always with you. I wish you healing and peace. May you have strength knowing you will always feel them near you and forever in your heart." Anonymous

"You're braver than you believe. Stronger than you seem. Smarter than you think. And loved more than you know. — Winnie the Pooh. God bless the Oxford Community and all those touched by this tragedy." Mary Pat Reagan

"Thinking of you on this first anniversary of the event that rocked Oxford High School and the Oxford Community. No community should have to endure such a tragedy. Please know you are in our thoughts and hearts during this time. Sending you light and love to find peace amidst the pain." Colleen McMaster

"Keep your chins up because you guys are Oxford strong." Maureen

"Forever remembered with our heartfelt sympathy: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana. Their voices will forever echo in the memories of cherished times together for those who knew and dearly loved them. For those who did not personally know them, their lives and those of the injured, inspire good deeds as tributes to honor them. The superior resilience and steadfast strength of the Oxford Community navigating this journey of grief has been extraordinary. It is our challenge as citizens to live up to the phenomenal Oxford ongoing examples of how to manage grief and move forward living to serve and help others. With condolences and gratitude for all Oxford has taught us about continuing to navigate the journey of grieving and courageously face each day." John and Sheila Brice

