‘He messed up:’ Brother of driver caught on video doing donuts, plowing through crowd defends him

The driver suspected of performing donuts in the middle of an intersection before plowing through a group of people now wants to apologize.

The suspect’s family told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that they’ve hired an attorney and that they had no idea what happened until they saw video of the incident on social media.

Police say the video shows Kevin DaSilva was behind the wheel of his black Ford F-150 pickup truck performing doughnuts in the middle of 17th Street and Northside Drive in Atlanta when he crashed into a group of onlookers.

The crash led to felony charges against DaSilva.

According to an arrest affidavit, the crash injured several people including Victor Gonzales Lagos, who suffered a broken leg.

Seiden spoke to a man on Tuesday who identified himself as DaSilva’s brother, who only went by the name Joe.

“He’s a good kid. He messed up. Everybody has a mess up,” Joe said. “He is sorry about everything that happened. He does apologize.”

Street takeovers and racing in the Atlanta metro are nothing new.

Channel 2 Action News recently reported on how metro Atlanta has become one of the country’s most popular destinations for this type of criminal activity.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have worked together to pass tougher laws but they clearly aren’t doing enough to put the brakes on these crimes.

DaSilva’s brother told Seiden that more details will come out in the coming days about the incident, but he would not elaborate on what they are.

