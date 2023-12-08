‘He messed up my two cars,’ 911 caller says before DV suspect breaks into home

A northwest Charlotte woman made a frantic 911 call when a domestic violence suspect slammed into her two cars before breaking into her home.

It happened Dec. 3 around 4:30 a.m. Channel 9 learned the man was accused of shooting at a 12-year-old girl in the domestic violence incident, which happened on Palm Breeze Lane.

He went into cardiac arrest later that day and died, police said.

A 911 call reveals what happened after the initial call.

Caller: “I need a police officer. We had my car parked in front of my house and somebody hit it. I need somebody. Hurry up please. The guy is crazy. So can you send somebody? Hurry up!”

Dispatch: “Where is the guy?”

Caller: “Here outside of my house! What do you mean? Can you send somebody? Please.”

Dispatch: “Ma’am…”

Caller: “I have two babies and he’s like…”

Dispatch: “Where is he?”

Caller: “He’s running around my house. I was asleep and I heard like ‘boom’ and he messed up my two cars!” and then she says “Go go go! You can’t come here. Hello?”

Dispatch: “Ma’am where is he now?”

Caller: “In front of my house! You don’t understand that part! He’s crazy!”

Police said that suspect was able to get into the caller’s home on Windy Valley Drive with her children inside. When officers arrived, they detained him and called for MEDIC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect was acting erratically, went into cardiac arrest, and later died at the hospital.

The 12-year-old girl he was accused of shooting at was not hurt.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation into the suspect’s death.

