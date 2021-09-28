Messi chooses Guardiola reunion to get up and running with PSG

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lionel Messi has his first goal in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, almost two months after his arrival from Barcelona

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories