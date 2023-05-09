Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top sport awards

STORY: Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce receive top honors at the Laureus World Sports Awards

The award honors outstanding athletes and recognizes great sporting triumphs

Winners are chosen by the Laureus World Sports Academy

[Lionel Messi, Winner, 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year]

“It is always nice to receive this kind of recognition, but well, with team sports, this year I was lucky to fulfil my greatest dream to be world champion with my national team. It took a long time, practically almost all my career, but I got it in the end. It cost me a lot, I went through everything, a lot of happiness with Barcelona and a lot of sadness with the national team, but I never stopped. I want to share this with all of Argentina and thank you and good night."

[Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Winner, 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year]

“I'm really honoured to be here to receive this award, and I pray that it’ll be an inspiration to all Jamaican young girls, mainly the girls from my Pocket Rocket foundation to know that there's no limits when you believe what you believe and continue to work hard, continue to inspire the next generation of women to understand that we are strong, we are powerful, and most importantly, we are fearless. So, thank you, very much.”