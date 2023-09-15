Messi is healthy, sellout crowd of 72,000-plus expected for Inter Miami vs. Atlanta

Reporters tried several different ways to get Inter Miami coach Tata Martino to divulge whether Lionel Messi will start against Atlanta United on Saturday, or at least how many minutes he might play, but Martino wouldn’t bite.

He shared only that Messi had returned healthy from national team duty with Argentina, trained on Thursday, and would train Friday in advance of the highly anticipated match up on the road against Atlanta, a game expected to draw a sellout crowd of more than 72,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game takes on extra meaning because it will mark the return to that stadium for Martino and forward Josef Martinez, who together won the 2018 MLS Cup with Atlanta United and who share deep history with that club.

“He is fine, but we are going to wait until after training to make a decision,” Martino said of Messi’s status. “Obviously, we will be very cautious going forward with Leo because we have a lot of important games in a short span, and we don’t want Leo or any other player to get injured.”

Inter Miami has five games during the next 15 days.

Martino added that he is not surprised Messi, 36, was fatigued toward the end of Argentina’s game against Ecuador last Thursday, asking to come out in the 88th minute. Messi then skipped the game against Bolivia on Tuesday to take a much-needed break. He had played 11 games in his first 44 days with Miami before traveling to Argentina.

“It is something that at some point was going to happen, especially when he is in the middle of a season like this with so many games,” Martino said. “The time passes and to play every game for 90 minutes every three or four days with travel in between takes a toll and is very difficult.”

In addition to deciding how long Messi should play, Martino faces one of his more difficult decisions since taking over at Inter Miami coach in July: Should he start Josef Martinez or Leo Campana at center forward?

Campana was named MLS Player of the Week after scoring two goals in a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City last weekend and has been productive of late with five goals over the past five games. Martinez, who missed the KC game while on national duty with Venezuela, had been Martino’s preferred starter, but has just one goal over his previous five outings.

Both players will be highly motivated to extend the team’s 12-game unbeaten streak and continue closing the gap in the playoff race, but the game is particularly special for Martinez, the former Atlanta United star, who will be making his first return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Martinez was instrumental in Atlanta winning a trio of major trophies during his time there, including the 2018 MLS Cup. He was named MLS MVP during that championship season.

During his time with Atlanta United, Martinez scored a club record 111 goals, including 98 in league play. He underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 and 2022, struggled to regain his form, and Atlanta bought down his contract last winter, allowing him to sign with Miami.

Although things ended on a sad note between Martinez and Atlanta United, the club is planning to honor him with a pregame ceremony on Saturday.

Martino was the coach of that team and said he expects it to be an emotional day.

“To play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a magnificent stadium, that already gets you in a good mood,” Martino said. “And with all the people of Atlanta, wonderful people, I expect to enjoy the game very much.”

As Martino weighs his options, both Martinez and Campana offer unique strengths. Martinez is more familiar with the Atlanta United players, the artificial turf and atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Campana, at 6-2, is six inches taller than Martinez and a threat in the air. Three of his goals in the past few weeks have been off headers.

“We are lucky to have two very good center forwards, and as coach I have the good fortune of having them but the bad fortune of having to decide who plays and who doesn’t,” Martino said. “We will keep managing it the same way we have.”

Campana and Martinez have both spoken about their competition for the starting role and stressed that it is a healthy competition.

“Josef and I have a great relationship, on and off the field,” Campana said. “When he plays, I support him, and he supports me when I play. I think we complement each other very well…Of course, it’s hard for any player to be on the bench, but [Martino] is showing confidence in me, giving me opportunities, and I know if I keep working hard and believing in myself, the rest will come.”

Miami will be without Diego Gomez and Jean Mota. Gomez injured his left thigh while with the Paraguayan national team, and is also finalizing his visa paperwork, so he had not yet returned to South Florida, Martino said. He is expected back in the next few days. Mota had a bout with COVID and also a slight injury. Both players should return to training next week.

The game Saturday kicks off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription.