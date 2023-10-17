Messi to miss Inter Miami vs. Charlotte Wednesday. Alba, Gregore, Campana fit to play

Their playoff hopes evaporated two weeks ago with a deflating home loss to Cincinnati. Their most famous player, Argentine icon Lionel Messi , will be on his way home from a World Cup qualifying match in Peru and unavailable for Inter Miami’s home finale Wednesday night against Charlotte FC.

It remains to be seen whether Messi will play Saturday on the road against Charlotte in the last game of the season, but it seems unlikely. Coach Tata Martino said: “We will evaluate not only Leo, but all players who are with their national teams when they return Thursday, as we are out of the playoffs, and we don’t want to run any risks.”

And yet, Martino says his team has plenty still to play for this final week of the season.

Jordi Alba , Gregore , Leo Campana, Diego Gomez, Jean Mota, and Robbie Robinson are healthy, available to play, and Wednesday’s game is a chance for them to prove they are fully fit as the coaching staff and front office have an eye on next season.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

It is also an opportunity to end the season on a positive note after three losses and a tie in the past four games.

“We want to compete and it’s our obligation to finish the season the best we possibly can,” Martino said. “In some way we want to improve the image of the team from the last three or four games. And, for the coaching staff it is important because we are getting back players we haven’t had in a while, and we can use these games to evaluate and help make decisions for next season.”

One of those players is Brazilian midfielder Gregore, the 2021 team MVP and captain, who injured his foot the third game of the season, underwent surgery and sat out for seven months. He returned to full training 10 days ago and on Monday signed a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

“Gregore encapsulates everything we want out of an Inter Miami player, so we’re really happy to keep him with us for a long time,” said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson. “Gregore is not only our engine in the middle of the field, but a leader both on and off the pitch. We’re excited to see him return soon and continue to build an exciting team with him moving forward.”

Gregore, 29, said: “I will keep fighting to bring us to the places we want to reach as a team, and will do everything I can to help lead this amazing group. Inter Miami has given me a lot in my time with the Club and I want to repay that faith in me by giving the best of myself at all times.”

Martino said Gregore has practiced well and envisions him playing alongside Sergio Busquets , complementing the former FC Barcelona star in the midfield.

Defenders Kamal Miller (Canada) and Sergei Kryvtsov (Ukraine) and midfielder Facundo Farias (Argentina) are back from the international break. Miller and Farias are available for Wednesday, Kryvtsov came back injured and will not be on the game roster.

After Saturday’s season-ending road game, players will have a few days off and then return to training for a trip to China.

The team will play two Chinese Super League teams in friendly matches, first facing Qingdao Hainiu F.C. in Qingdao, China on Nov. 5 at the Qingdao Youth Football Stadium, before playing against Chengdu Rongcheng in Chengdu, China on Nov. 8 at the Phoenix Hill Sports Park.

Martino said the team will return from China in mid-November and then players will be assigned individual workouts as there is a long layoff before the 2024 preseason begins in mid-January.

“We want the players to have time to rest, but also want them to return in good form because this next preseason is very important for us,” said Martino, who took over the team at mid-season. “The year 2024 is the year I always thought our work really would begin. These four months we accomplished a lot, but in 2024, with a full preseason and definitive roster, is where we can really put together a strong team.”

Martino stressed that Inter Miami wants to do well in all four major competitions in 2024 – the MLS season, Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup and CONCACAF Champions League.

There have been reports that Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who played at FC Barcelona with Messi, Busquets and Alba, is being released from his contract with Brazilian club Gremio and hopes to join Inter Miami.

Asked if the club is seeking to sign Suarez, Martino replied: “We officially have not heard anything (about Suarez) from anyone. As we make analysis of our team next year, in terms of what we need, we have one scenario with Luis and another without Luis. When the moment comes, if Suarez’ situation is finalized in respect to Inter Miami, we will be prepared to go on the corresponding path.”

Meanwhile, for Charlotte FC, the two games against Miami this week will decide the team’s playoff fate. Charlotte, nicknamed The Crown, remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, just one point off a Wild Card spot. Miami beat Charlotte 4-0 during the Leagues Cup on Aug. 11, but both teams are quite different from that day.

Inter Miami is winless in the past four league games. Charlotte is coming off back-to-back wins with three goals and an assist from Karol Swiderski, who also scored for Poland during international duty.